29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
NJ Transit Student Discount Program Expands To Include Part-time StudentsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteRamsey, NJ
Three New Jersey Restaurants Named Best in the Country by Yelp
Congratulations to these New Jersey eateries for being named the best!. How do you decide on a place to eat? Do you have a tried and true spot you always head to? Or do you search for new places in town to eat?. Many people (myself included) rely on Yelp...
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
Positively NJ: This North Brunswick home sports 90 unique mannequins on the front lawn
Brian Donohue heads to North Brunswick to tour the yard of a couple who have covered their property with dozens of strange and goofy mannequins.
The 5 Coziest, Warm, Winter Restaurants at the Jersey Shore
It is cold, maybe not as cold as some New Jersey winters, but it's still cold. These restaurants will make you feel good that you actually got out and enjoyed a night out. These are warm and cozy, the atmosphere that we absolutely need right now. Most of these spectacular...
fox5ny.com
NJ lottery players win more than $1M on "7-7-7" Pick-3 drawing
NEW JERSEY - It all came up 7s for Pick 3 players in New Jersey on Thursday night, setting a single-day payout record for the game. The Pick-3 drawing results were 7-7-7, and the Fireball number drawn was 7 as well. The New Jersey Lottery says over $1 million in...
NJ drivers, a $15 item could avoid a $1,000 ticket this winter
Sure we haven't had much snow this winter, but February is looming and could be saying, "Hold my beer." When snow hits this or any other winter in New Jersey, it's a pain to deal with. Even just to get out of your driveway you have to clear that snow off your car. When you don't get all of it there could be big consequences.
Italian Peoples Bakery in Hamilton, NJ Making More Eagles Bread With a Twist This Time
E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Are you gearing up for the game yet?. Starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 26th) Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli, with locations in Mercer and Bucks County, is once again offering its famous Eagles bread in time for the big playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Last weekend the bread was a big hit with Birds fans, it flew off the shelves.
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey County To Call Home
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, it's hard to pick just one area as the best, but the experts have chosen the best county to live in in the Garden State. It's not even that easy to guess, since there are so many great spots in New Jersey, and each of them has something unique to bring to the table.
61 NJ Lottery prizes of $1M or more — where they were sold
Not one New Jersey retailer sold a jackpot-winning ticket for any Powerball or Mega Millions drawing in 2022, but players throughout the state still managed to claim 61 prizes worth $1,000,000 or more across several New Jersey Lottery games. The agency on Wednesday released an interactive map (below) so you...
The Top Candy Store In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
Food is one of New Jersey's favorite topics. We love cooking, grilling, eating, and dining out. And we have a legendary sweet tooth the size of our state. So, it stands to reason that in the Garden State, we have some amazing, award-winning sweet shops and candy shops all over the state, and we really do love them all.
These highly rated bourbons are available in New Jersey
The bourbon market here in New Jersey has been slowly rising since bars and restaurants are getting back into a normal rhythm after the economical devastation that occurred with COVID-19. More bourbon choices, more bourbon flights and bourbon drink specials are popping up here in New Jersey like daisies in...
Sweet Desserts, The Most Delicious Cake Shops in New Jersey
Whether it's a holiday, birthday, special event, or just your kitchen at home, having a delicious dessert is an important part of your lifestyle. It's always a delicious way to finish a meal, having a fantastic piece of cake and a cup of coffee. According to Restaurantclicks.com, here are some...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
fox5ny.com
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023
Construction on bridges in Newark, Rt. 20 in Paterson, Rt. 4 in Englewood, Main Street in Springfield, Rt. 124 in Union Township, and Rt. 17 in Ramsey. There’s a lot of construction, road closure, and traffic updates for northern Jersey today, so let’s get right to it.
Abused & abandoned — NJ pup needs miracle
💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark. 💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen. Another heart-wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey. An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned property...
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt again along southern N.J. coast
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
N.J. sanctuary helps seniors keep their dogs
Almost 12 years ago, Diane Nitto of Manalapan selected a caramel-colored mixed breed pup from a group of adoptable dogs at PetSmart in Freehold. She called him Reggie; he was 3 months old. The pair has been together ever since. Nitto, now 74, gushed, “Reggie is such a good dog...
WINNERS: Lucky NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K
Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for the Wednesday, Jan. 25, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Monmouth County: Quick Chek #151, 4253 US Highway 9, Howell; and. Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355...
N.J. wrestlers in the college rankings for Jan. 26: A few new faces join
The college wrestling season is heading into its last month of dual meets with individual in-season tournaments in the rear-view mirror and conference tournaments and the NCAAs on the horizon. This week, Princeton heavyweight Travis Stefanik, Rutgers’ Tony White and Boonton graduate Danny Fongaro made some strides to gain traction...
