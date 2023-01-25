ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Italian Peoples Bakery in Hamilton, NJ Making More Eagles Bread With a Twist This Time

E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Are you gearing up for the game yet?. Starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 26th) Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli, with locations in Mercer and Bucks County, is once again offering its famous Eagles bread in time for the big playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Last weekend the bread was a big hit with Birds fans, it flew off the shelves.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

61 NJ Lottery prizes of $1M or more — where they were sold

Not one New Jersey retailer sold a jackpot-winning ticket for any Powerball or Mega Millions drawing in 2022, but players throughout the state still managed to claim 61 prizes worth $1,000,000 or more across several New Jersey Lottery games. The agency on Wednesday released an interactive map (below) so you...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

The Top Candy Store In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed

Food is one of New Jersey's favorite topics. We love cooking, grilling, eating, and dining out. And we have a legendary sweet tooth the size of our state. So, it stands to reason that in the Garden State, we have some amazing, award-winning sweet shops and candy shops all over the state, and we really do love them all.
NEW JERSEY STATE
fox5ny.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

Abused & abandoned — NJ pup needs miracle

💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark. 💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen. Another heart-wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey. An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned property...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. sanctuary helps seniors keep their dogs

Almost 12 years ago, Diane Nitto of Manalapan selected a caramel-colored mixed breed pup from a group of adoptable dogs at PetSmart in Freehold. She called him Reggie; he was 3 months old. The pair has been together ever since. Nitto, now 74, gushed, “Reggie is such a good dog...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy