thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him

If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
NBC Bay Area

49ers Head to Philadelphia With Spot in Super Bowl on the Line

The San Francisco 49ers on Friday departed the Bay Area for Philadelphia, their eyes set on securing a spot in the Super Bowl with a win in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles. The Niners hopped on buses parked outside Levi's Stadium Friday afternoon and made the short drive...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Faithful Hit the Road to See 49ers Battle Eagles for NFC Championship

The 49ers Faithful are leaving the Bay Area for the City of Brotherly Love, to root on their team, who is one win away from getting into the Super Bowl. NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull catches up with several fans making the cross-country trip to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for the NFC Championship.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

How Brock Purdy Earned 49ers Roster Spot in Preseason, Per Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan recalls how Purdy earned 49ers roster spot in preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers had a tough decision heading into the 2022 NFL season. San Francisco could hang on to three quarterbacks or cut Brock Purdy, their 2022 seventh-round selection, to keep another position player. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Wins Pair of Awards from PFWA

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been named the Pro Football Writers of America Comeback Player of the Year and Most Improved Player, per an announcement Friday. This marks the third time that a player has won both awards from PFWA, as Smith joins Jon Kitna in 2003 and Ryan Tannehill in 2019. Smith is also the first Seahawk to win either award.
SEATTLE, WA

