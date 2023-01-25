Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
NBC Sports
49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him
If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
Yardbarker
Cowboys & Dak Prescott 'Need Help' In 1 Key Area, Insists Michael Irvin
The Dallas Cowboys are out of the NFL playoffs and on to this year’s free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft. And Michael Irvin is ready to provide answers. “There’s no doubt we need help there,” Irvin said of the Cowboys' wide receivers room. “There’s no doubt.''
WGAL
Philadelphia Eagles taking on the San Francisco 49ers in NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for a trip to Super Bowl 57. News 8 has the details leading up to the NFC Championship. Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. FOX. Announcers:. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) Greg Olsen (color) Erin Andrews (sideline reporter)
NBC Bay Area
49ers Head to Philadelphia With Spot in Super Bowl on the Line
The San Francisco 49ers on Friday departed the Bay Area for Philadelphia, their eyes set on securing a spot in the Super Bowl with a win in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles. The Niners hopped on buses parked outside Levi's Stadium Friday afternoon and made the short drive...
NBC Bay Area
Faithful Hit the Road to See 49ers Battle Eagles for NFC Championship
The 49ers Faithful are leaving the Bay Area for the City of Brotherly Love, to root on their team, who is one win away from getting into the Super Bowl. NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull catches up with several fans making the cross-country trip to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for the NFC Championship.
NBC Bay Area
Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts Recall College Clash Ahead of NFC Championship Game
Purdy, Hurts reflect on college clash ahead of NFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will play in the biggest game of their young NFL careers Sunday, but it won’t be the first time the two quarterbacks faced off in a high-stakes football game.
49ers announce roster moves ahead of NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles; Dre Greenlaw fined
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves ahead of their NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Elevated (standard) from the practice squad to the active roster:. RB Tevin Coleman. CB Janoris Jenkins. On Friday, the 49ers only ruled out one player, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot),...
NBC Bay Area
How Brock Purdy Earned 49ers Roster Spot in Preseason, Per Kyle Shanahan
Shanahan recalls how Purdy earned 49ers roster spot in preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers had a tough decision heading into the 2022 NFL season. San Francisco could hang on to three quarterbacks or cut Brock Purdy, their 2022 seventh-round selection, to keep another position player. The...
NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants Revealed
The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is set to begin on Friday, February 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah and on Saturday, Feb. 18, these four players will participate in the much-anticipated AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.
Yardbarker
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Wins Pair of Awards from PFWA
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been named the Pro Football Writers of America Comeback Player of the Year and Most Improved Player, per an announcement Friday. This marks the third time that a player has won both awards from PFWA, as Smith joins Jon Kitna in 2003 and Ryan Tannehill in 2019. Smith is also the first Seahawk to win either award.
NBC Bay Area
Warriors' Steph Curry Named 2023 NBA All-Star Game Starter for Ninth Time
Steph named NBA All-Star starter for ninth time in career originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Warriors superstar Steph Curry was named an NBA All-Star Game starter yet again on Thursday. The honor is Curry's ninth All-Star Game of his storied 14-year career. Every year Curry has been named an...
