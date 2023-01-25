BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Lake Havasu City Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night. It all happened at the Silver View RV Resort at Silver Creek/Gold Rush Road in Bullhead City. An armed man had barricaded himself in his trailer and kept officers in an almost 8-hour stand-off on Friday. Eventually, he came out of the trailer and began shooting at police officers. He missed, however, and one of the bullets went through a nearby trailer and hit a person inside.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO