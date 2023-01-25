Read full article on original website
Kent Switzer
2d ago
Just returned from camping 1.5 weeks in QZ. IMO the local businesses and vendors are gouging us attendees!! $15 for a cup of ice cream, $11 for a grilled sausage, etc! It's become as expensive as the San Diego County Fair at Del Mar!! Never Again QZ!!
