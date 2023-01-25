Chelsea, Man United and three other English sides top chart of this season's biggest spenders

Chelsea 's American owner Todd Boehly has flexed his financial muscle this season after the Blues forked out an eye-watering £489million on 15 players during the current and last summer's transfer windows.

Having nearly reached the half a billion mark on transfer fees (including add-ons), the west London are comfortably football's biggest spenders over the last year.

The arrivals of Mykhailo Mudryk (£88m), Benoit Badiashile (£35m), Noni Madueke (£26m), Andrey Santos (£18m), David Datro Fofana (£8m) and Joao Felix (£9m loan fee) in this month alone have heavily contributed to Chelsea's huge transfer bill, which has seen them shell out more than double that of the next biggest spenders – Manchester United .

United have spent a total of £239m on seven players, with the Red Devils continuing to back manager Erik ten Hag in the market.

While they've signed eight fewer players than Chelsea, they've spent £155m on two players alone, with Antony (£86m) and Casemiro (£70m) both arriving for huge sums.

The findings from CIES Football Observatory's latest study isn't all that surprising, given how Chelsea and United have never been afraid to fork out big money to sign a player.

But the three other clubs that make up the top five may come as a shock to some.

European giants Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich sit just outside the top five, despite still paying large sums over the two windows, while it is predictably three Premier League clubs who snatch the remaining top five spots.

But Tottenham, Manchester City, nor Liverpool are nowhere to be seen in the top 10 for biggest spenders.

Instead, it is West Ham who have forked out a staggering £209m on 10 players since last summer while Nottingham Forest have continued their spending frenzy, parting with £205m on 18 players on their return to the Premier League.

Finally, it's Wolves who take the fifth and final spot in the top five biggest spenders, having spent £179m (the same as Barcelona but £9m more if add-ons aren't included) on 11 players.

Premier League teams continue to dominant when it comes to spending in the market, with all but one English top-flight club featuring in the top 50.

Leicester City are the only Premier League side that don't feature in the top 50.

Everton, meanwhile, have outspent Real Madrid by £2.6m but throwing money at the club's issues on and off the pitch has not solved their issues, with the club languishing in the relegation zone.

When it comes to a league's total spending as a whole, the Premier League is far above any other of the top five European divisions, having spent a combined £2.81billion on transfer fees (with add-ons included).

This is nearly four times more than the amount invested by teams in the Serie A (£728m) – Europe's second biggest spenders – while sides in Ligue 1 have spent more as a whole (£640m) than those of their Spanish counterparts.

LaLiga teams spent a total of £624m while Bundesliga teams spent £607m.

TOP 10 BIGGEST SPENDERS (WITH ADD-ONS) FOR 2022-23 SEASON

As per CIES Football Observatory. Total transfer fees were spent during this season's current and summer windows.