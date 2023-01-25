ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hope.edu

Retired Education Professor Leslie Wessman Dies

Retired education professor Dr. Leslie Wessman, who brought 30 years of experience as an educator with her when she joined the Hope College faculty in 1990, died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. She was 84. She retired from Hope in 2005 as the Arnold and Esther Sonneveldt Professor Emerita of...
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy