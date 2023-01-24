Looking beyond our Austin base, here’s eight museum exhibitions around Texas to look forward to in first quarter of the new year. This show brings together a multigenerational group of artists whose works explore the intersecting vitalities of the land and self. Artists including Laura Aguilar, Christie Blizard, The Frank Duncan Archive and Nancy Holt offer personal views of land and the landscape that would otherwise be invisible, intangible or overlooked.

