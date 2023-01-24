Read full article on original website
Inaugural ‘Unwound Sound’ concert to benefit SIMS Foundation
Austin has a new forward-reaching listening series. And its first concert on Feb. 3 will benefit the SIMS Foundation. On Feb. 3, Unwound Sound presents its inaugural concert featuring music by award-winning Austin composers Brent Baldwin and Travis Weller. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and will be performed at...
KMFA announces Offbeat concert series line-up
KMFA Classical’s Offbeat spring series includes an immersive opera and a concert of reimagined works by Austin-based R&B artist Daniel Fears. The Offbeat series showcases new contemporary classical and take place at KMFA’s Draylen Mason Music Studio. “We all know that Austin is a mecca for live music,...
Theater review: ‘Ride the Wave’ at the Vortex
“Ride the Wave” is a new play by Mattie Barber-Bockelman, now getting its Austin premiere at the Vortex. Directed by Teresa Cruz, the play is set roughly in the 2060s and follows three surfer boys on the last day of summer. In this version of the future, climate change...
Theater review: Jarrott Productions’ ‘The Sound Inside’
Jarrott Productions’ “The Sound Inside” by Adam Rapp at Ground Floor Theatre follows Bella Baird (Rebecca Robinson), a Yale creative writing professor facing a cancer diagnosis. Although she’s a loner more invested in books than relationships, she connects with freshman Christopher Dunn (Tucker Shepherd), an aspiring novelist enrolled in one of her classes. Their conversations and deepening friendship form the basis of the play’s plot, but the drama is ultimately dark, tinged with cold, loneliness, and violence.
Warhol Foundation grants Contemporary Austin, Houston’s Project Row Houses each $100,000
The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has announced the recipients of its Fall 2022 grants, and among them are the Contemporary Austin and Houston’s Project Row Houses. Each organization will receive $100,000. The Menil Collection in Houston was also awarded $100,000 for support of the exhibition “Ruth...
KMFA Classical names George Preston as new CEO
Austin non-profit radio station KMFA Classical 89.5 has named George Preston as its new CEO, the organization’s board of trustees announced today. Preston, who is currently VP of Radio and General Manager at WFMT, Chicago, will take the helm at the end of January. He replaces the much-admired Ann Hume Wilson who is retiring after leading KMFA for the past 10 years and heading up a $10.5 million capital campaign for a new building.
Agents of change: On view at the Contemporary Austin, women artists show new ways of being in the world
After my second viewing of “IN A DREAM YOU SAW A WAY TO SURVIVE AND YOU WERE FULL OF JOY” at the Contemporary Austin, I remember that surviving 2022 hasn’t exactly been a cakewalk. We witnessed war in Ukraine, human rights violations here at home, more mass shootings, food and energy shortages, natural disasters, and increasing threats from climate change.
The Line-up: Eight exhibitions around Texas to look forward to
Looking beyond our Austin base, here’s eight museum exhibitions around Texas to look forward to in first quarter of the new year. This show brings together a multigenerational group of artists whose works explore the intersecting vitalities of the land and self. Artists including Laura Aguilar, Christie Blizard, The Frank Duncan Archive and Nancy Holt offer personal views of land and the landscape that would otherwise be invisible, intangible or overlooked.
The Line-up: Eight performances to start off 2023
New dance, theater and music to start off the new year. 7 p.m. Jan. 6, 10 and 13, CrashBox, 5305 Bolm Road, lineuponlinepercussion.org. Line Upon Line Percussion brings composers from both coasts, Berlin and Mexico City to debut new music in three different concerts. FronteraFest. Jan. 17-Feb. 18, Hyde Park...
