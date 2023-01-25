CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles would occur every two years. The price of the sticker would increase from $3 to $6 to cover the validity for two years.

8 HOURS AGO