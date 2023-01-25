Read full article on original website
60-Year-Old Man Accused Of Crashing Into, Killing Acton Doctor: DA
Police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old Acton doctor who was run over and killed as she walked off of her driveway earlier this week, authorities said. Irene Durand-Bryan was a licensed psychologist with offices in Concord and Lowell, according to her obituary. …
Rollover crash with serious injuries causing lengthy delays on I-495 in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A rollover crash with serious injuries is causing lengthy traffic delays on Interstate 495 in Lawrence on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway found a vehicle flipped on its roof in the grassy median.
FedEx driver faces multiple charges after hitting guardrail on I-93 in Bow, state police say
BOW, N.H. — A FedEx driver is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after police said he hit a guardrail while driving erratically Thursday afternoon on Interstate 93 in Bow. Troopers claim when they pulled Troy Adams over, he failed to put the truck in park and it kept rolling...
Driver Ejected From Tractor Trailer In Woburn, I-93 Closed For 'Indefinite' Time
A tractor trailer filled with sand rolled over and began leaking fuel on I-93, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle and leading to closures on part of the I-95 to I-93 interchange, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police reported the rollover around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan…
Man arrested wearing no clothes, covered in blood after crash, Plaistow police say
PLAISTOW, N.H. — Plaistow police said they arrested a man with no clothes on who ran away from a crash this morning. Witnesses told officers the driver of a Jeep who caused the crash on Route 125 near Main Street ran away. He was arrested a few minutes later...
Body found washed up on Marblehead beach, police investigating
A body washed up on a shore in Marblehead on Thursday, prompting a police response and investigation. Marblehead police arrived around 4 p.m. at the end of Edgemere Road to respond to a report of a body lying on the beach, authorities said in a statement. Police said they identified...
Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car
PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
NH couple arrested for housing 5 children in disturbing conditions, including floors covered with feces
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester couple is facing multiple counts of child endangerment after officers discovered five children living in what police considered “deplorable” conditions. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly three weeks after police first discovered and removed...
Police arrest man at Logan Airport on charge he tried to cash check stolen during Exeter store robbery
EXETER, N.H. — A man who was wanted by Exeter police for attempting to cash a stolen check believed to be taken during a store robbery is set to appear in court next week. Daury Rodriguez Contreras, 20, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was taken into custody at Logan Airport last week, officials said.
Suspicious death investigated in downtown Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester. Officials with the Attorney General’s office said the death happened in the area of Old Granite Street and that the victim was a man. According to the Manchester Police...
Man accused of pointing gun at tractor-trailer driver on I-93 in Bow
BOW, N.H. — A Vermont man is due in court next month after New Hampshire State Police said he took out a gun during a road rage incident. Matthew Therrien is accused of pointing a gun at a tractor-trailer driver while the two were on Interstate 93 in Bow on Wednesday morning.
Newport fire captain given new sledgehammer after using tool when diving into river to clear submerged car
NEWPORT, N.H. — Nearly six months after diving into a river to clear a submerged car, Newport's fire captain received a very special surprise. Officials said Capt. Miller jumped into action last July after learning there might be a child inside. He took a metal sledgehammer, swam out to...
Hanover car crash leads police to $25,000 worth of drugs
Police said the suspect, Heaven Lee, 24, is known throughout the Northeast. They said they hope someone recognizes her and comes forward with information about her whereabouts.
Body That Washed Up On Marblehead Beach Was Decomposed, But Intact: Report
An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a beach in Salem Harbor this week, authorities said.Marblehead Police to a report of a body lying on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival…
Manchester Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester Police were searching for a missing 9-year-old boy Friday evening. Isaiah Shepherd was last seen in the area of Megan Drive wearing a black jacket, orange shirt, black pants and red Puma shoes. Police did not say when the boy was last seen. Isaiah is...
5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police
Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
Bicyclist acquitted in collision that killed pedestrian
MANCHESTER, NH – A jury deliberated about two hours Wednesday before finding a bicyclist not guilty of negligent homicide in a 2021 accident that resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man. Eric Earle, 26, was accused of hitting city resident Claude Allard with his bicycle about 7 p.m....
Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
