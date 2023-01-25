ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimack County, NH

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car

PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
PEABODY, MA
WMUR.com

Suspicious death investigated in downtown Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester. Officials with the Attorney General’s office said the death happened in the area of Old Granite Street and that the victim was a man. According to the Manchester Police...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man accused of pointing gun at tractor-trailer driver on I-93 in Bow

BOW, N.H. — A Vermont man is due in court next month after New Hampshire State Police said he took out a gun during a road rage incident. Matthew Therrien is accused of pointing a gun at a tractor-trailer driver while the two were on Interstate 93 in Bow on Wednesday morning.
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester Police were searching for a missing 9-year-old boy Friday evening. Isaiah Shepherd was last seen in the area of Megan Drive wearing a black jacket, orange shirt, black pants and red Puma shoes. Police did not say when the boy was last seen. Isaiah is...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police

Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Bicyclist acquitted in collision that killed pedestrian

MANCHESTER, NH – A jury deliberated about two hours Wednesday before finding a bicyclist not guilty of negligent homicide in a 2021 accident that resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man. Eric Earle, 26, was accused of hitting city resident Claude Allard with his bicycle about 7 p.m....
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
PLAINFIELD, NH

