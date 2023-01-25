Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
Truth About Cars
Honda's Ditching VTEC in Its New 3.5L V6 Engine
There are some obscure facts that only hardcore auto enthusiasts get, but VTEC is almost universal. As evidenced by the number of memes and videos of people pretending to be blown away by “VTEC kicking in.” Unfortunately, Honda’s ditching VTEC, at least on its 3.5-liter V6. The...
Cheapest New Acura Is a Luxury Car Back From the Dead: Car of the Year Winner!
The most affordable new Acura model is the next-generation 2023 Acura Integra, which recently claimed the North American Car of the Year award. The post Cheapest New Acura Is a Luxury Car Back From the Dead: Car of the Year Winner! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for?
Lexus is the well-known luxury arm of Toyota and it has been around for decades. You may know the name of the brand well, but do you know what it stands for? The post What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch
The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
This turboramjet engine could power the fastest aircraft in the world
Atlanta-based startup Hermeus has developed a hybrid engine that can switch from low-speed turbojet mode to hypersonic ramjet mode during its flight. The company aims to develop the fastest-ever aircraft using its hybrid Chimera engine. With a Mach 3.3 (2,532 miles per hour), Lockheed SR-31 Blackbird is currently the fastest...
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Is Mighty Impressive In Acceleration Test
The new Ford Ranger Raptor isn’t available in the United States yet but it will eventually arrive in North America. We haven’t had the chance to sample the performance truck yet but we expect to get behind the wheel in the very near future. If you are eager to find out how quick the pickup truck is off the line, you don’t have to wait until it arrives in the US. Thanks to a new video, we can see the 2023 Ranger Raptor in action unleashing all its potential.
dcnewsnow.com
Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory expansion: Batteries for 1.5M EVs annually
Tesla has confirmed a $3.6 billion expansion of its Nevada battery “Gigafactory” that the company claims will supply over one million EVs annually. The investment will add 3,000 new jobs and two new factories at the Sparks, Nevada, site, Tesla said in what reads as a press release—with a few more details confirmed as part of Tesla’s quarterly financial call Wednesday.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
dcnewsnow.com
Report: Toyota dedicated EV platform may be five years off
In what would be a major strategy shift, Toyota is considering a dedicated EV platform similar to what other automakers have to compete more effectively with Tesla, The Asahi Shimbun reported this week. However, Toyota doesn’t plan to deploy this platform until 2027 or 2028, when it believes consumer demand...
Tesla and Toyota Have a Surprising Edge Over Every Major Car Brand
Over a 10-year period, a BMW will cost 25.34% of its value to maintain.
dcnewsnow.com
Tesla teases product roadmap March 1: Robovan, Cyberwagon, Model 2?
Tesla has a number of other future products under development, it teased on Wednesday, as part of its quarterly update for investors. And while there’s no guarantee we’ll get an update on persistent rumors like the affordable Model 2, some of those upcoming products may be revealed as part of a March 1 Investor Day.
torquenews.com
The Tesla Model 3 Could Keep Going Down In Price
The Tesla Model 3 must keep going down in price. Here's why. Model Y inventory is visible and is going down sharply. However, Model 3 vehicles in inventory have not been going down as sharply. The Model Y is a good deal with the IRA tax credit and all the storage, space, and charging, along with it being an SUV.
dcnewsnow.com
Activesphere concept imagines a stylish electric Audi Allroad pickup
Audi has saved the most intriguing—and arguably, most American—of its four sphere concepts for last: an electric pickup. Well, sort of. The Activesphere concept is “a master of metamorphosis,” as Audi puts it—a coupelike hatchback with an elongated roofline, in which the entire rear section folds horizontally, then opens up to a cargo bed that’s large enough for e-bikes or perhaps an ATV. A flush ski rack is integrated into the roof structure, and the suicide-style rear doors mean there’s no middle pillar.
Truth About Cars
Study: Electric Cars Cost More to "Fill up" Than Gas
A Michigan-based think tank has claimed that it now costs less to drive an internal combustion vehicle 100 miles than to charge up a comparably all-electric vehicle using home charging. Though this claim comes with a few caveats, starting with acknowledging that this only applies to “midpriced” vehicles based on the national average for fuel and electricity rates.
torquenews.com
Five Reasons Not to Rent a Tesla Model 3
If you are headed out on a vacation or business trip and will rent a car as an experiment, here are five reasons why you may wish to skip the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle. A new study asking car renters about difficulties they have experienced when renting reveals that...
MotorAuthority
BMW Alpina launches most powerful model yet with B5 GT
Long for the days when BMW's design team was more subtle in its approach to flaunting the performance of the M range?. Then look no further than Alpina, whose new B5 GT perfectly translates the subtle performance design language of past M car greats like the E39 M5 and E36 M3 for the modern era.
Quartz
Tesla’s share of the EV market is dropping in the US
Tesla’s share of the US market for electric vehicles has been comfortably north of 60% since 2018. But its lead has been slipping. Though still the dominant player, Tesla’s market share is down from 70.5% in 2021 to 63.5%, according to data from S&P Global Mobility, which tracks registrations of new EVs. “Tesla’s position is changing as new, more affordable options arrive, offering equal or better technology and production build,” the data firm notes.
dcnewsnow.com
Porsche Vision 357 concept imagines a modern 356
In 2018, Porsche built a replica of its first 356 sports car to mark the 70th anniversary of its registration. For this year’s 75th anniversary, Porsche has once again looked back at the 356, this time imagining what the sprightly sports car might look like if launched today. The result is the Porsche Vision 357 concept unveiled on Wednesday.
Top Speed
Custom Honda Grom Looks So Extreme, It'll Make You Look Double-Take
The Honda Grom’s spec sheet is barely impressive, with a 125cc heart and 10-odd horsepower. Yet, ask anyone who’s ridden one, and they’ll tell you it is one of the most fun motorcycles for the streets. Owing to the fandom, the Grom has undergone regular updates, and its newest iteration is all about customization. So encouraging the custom Grom scene, Honda USA recently tasked California’s Steady Garage with unlocking the full potential of the Grom. And the mini-moto specialists have aced the job by delivering an extremely spruced-up Grom which will make you look more than once.
