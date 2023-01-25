Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AFC Bengals vs Chiefs DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Cleveland Browns Trade Value - Joel Bitonio
In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they wanted to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason I had plenty of people tell me we...
Report: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to interview with Buccaneers
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken arrived in Athens with NFL experience and has helped the Bulldogs find tremendous success over the past three years. Monken has been rumored as a potential candidate for NFL opportunities, and on Friday, it was reported he will interview for a job he’s held in the past.
Andrew Berry GM 2022 Performance Review - Wide Receiver Free Agents
In this series we will be looking at how Andrew Berry did in the 2022 offseason with regards to re-signing players and free agency. Were there any other options out there that they missed out on? Later in the offseason we will relook a the draft and how Andrew Berry did.
Two more Wildcats added to 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Kentucky inside linebacker Jacquez Jones and outside linebacker Jordan Wright, have been added to the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl set for Saturday, Jan. 28 at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Jones and Wright join UK offensive lineman Tashawn Manning and defensive back Keidron Smith, who had previously been...
Another Top Player Prop For Bengals In AFC Championship Game
Katie Mox joins Jenny Dell to share another top player prop for the Bengals in the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs.
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
Oregon offers scholarship to Akili Smith Jr
Akili Smith had one of the best seasons at quarterback for Oregon in program history in 1998, leading the Ducks to a bowl and an All-American honor for himself. Now the Oregon Duck football program is hoping to replicate the same success with Akili Smith's son. The Oregon Ducks extended...
Georgia football enrollee Raylen Wilson earns five-star status on 247Sports
On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker and Georgia early enrollee Raylen Wilson saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 97 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Wilson is the nation's No. 2 linebacker and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Dawgs over Michigan, the program that held his verbal pledge until he de-committed on June 28, Florida, and 32 other offers.
Brian Hartline, Jim Leonhard among college football assistants that could become head coaches soon
With more than 100 schools at the FBS level, there is plenty of opportunity to become a head coach in college football. It is not easy to get that promotion, though, especially if one lacks in head coaching experience. But there are always assistants — Jim Leonhard and Brian Hartline included — that seem ready to take the leap into a head coaching role, and bringing on an up-and-coming young name often works out for programs.
OFFICIAL GAME THREAD: Cougar Hoops vs Cincinnati
Good afternoon all. I was planing to be at the game today in-person, most specifically to get an eye on some of the recruits on hand, but I woke up to a couple of new issues I need to deal with today at the house. I'll be watching the game though and we can use this thread for today's discussion.
What Ohio State is getting in James Laurinaitis as a coach
Ohio State made an addition to the coaching staff on Friday evening, announcing the hiring of James Laurinaitis as a graduate assistant, working with the linebackers. Typically, the hiring of a graduate assistant wouldn't cause much of a stir around Buckeye Nation, but Laurinaitis is a former three-time consensus All-American, among many other collegiate honors, so he's not the typical graduate assistant.
TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek
TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
College football's top 25 classes entering Signing Day
College football's early signing period for the 2023 gave us a good idea of which programs won an offseason title, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board entering National Signing Day this week. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and that's not expected to change with Alabama and Georgia locked in as the nation's top recruiters this cycle.
Five former Tigers vying for Super Bowl berth
A berth in the Super Bowl will be on the line Sunday for five former LSU Tigers as the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games take place in Kansas City and Philadelphia. LSU is guaranteed a Super Bowl participant for the 22nd straight year as three of the four remaining playoff teams feature former Tigers. The 22 consecutive years with a player in the Super Bowl ties with Georgia for the longest such streak in college football. LSU has had at least one player on a Super Bowl roster dating back to Super Bowl XXVI in February of 2002.
Alabama finishes 2023 cycle with nine 5-star recruits
247Sports released its final rankings update of the 2023 recruiting cycle on Thursday, and nine of Alabama's signees finished graded as five-star recruits in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. They are:. 5-star edge rusher Keon Keeley. 5-star safety Caleb Downs. 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. 5-star defensive lineman James Smith. 5-star...
Webblog: Barring a major change, here’s who Michigan’s next QB coach ISN’T going to be
If you missed our previous update on the quarterback coaching search, click the link below. In the week since Michigan relieved Matt Weiss of his co-offensive coordinator/quarterback coaching duties, several names have been mentioned as targets. A few have even been elevated as legitimate candidates. Some of the rumors have...
Diamond Dog scrimmage #2 stats and notes
Mississippi State spring training scrimmage stats and notes Jan. 28.
Tayven Jackson explains Tennessee football transfer, Indiana commitment
Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson appreciates the time he spent at Tennessee learning under two elite-level signal callers, and he believes his experience in the SEC will help him make an immediate impact with the Hoosiers. Jackson entered the transfer portal Jan. 13 and quickly made the jump to Indiana, joining his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is a veteran on the Hoosiers' men's basketball team.
Alabama football's OC search: Jason Garrett, Kliff Kingsbury possible options for Nick Saban, per ESPN
Alabama is searching for its next offensive coordinator after Bill O'Brien left this week for the opening with the New England Patriots and ESPN's Pete Thamel put out several names who could be under consideration, including former NFL head coaches Kliff Kingsbury and Jason Garrett. "(Have heard) some NFL guys,...
FSU is 'up there' for Miami defender Jeremiah Marcelin
TALLAHASSEE – Three-star defender Jeremiah Marcelin was in Tallahassee for a Florida State camp this past summer, but he was working that day. So Saturday’s experience at Junior Day was important for Marcelin as he got a chance to see the campus and spend extra time with FSU’s coaching staff.
