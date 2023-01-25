ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

US Suffering ‘Dire’ Shortage Of Infectious Disease Specialists

Fox News reports that the Infectious Diseases Society of America warns the staffing shortage is caused by "complex" reasons, including new doctors not showing a strong interest in the field. Meanwhile, in Texas, doctors successfully separated conjoined twins after an 11-hour operation. The United States is experiencing a dire shortage...
At Least 102 Million US Covid Cases In The 3 Years Since The First

That's 102 million reported cases — more than any other nation — CNN reports. Nearly 1.1 million Americans have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Both figures are likely undercounts. Meanwhile, CIDRAP says global deaths are on the rise. CNN: It's Been Three Years Since The First Covid-19...
Vaccine Advisers Vote To Update And Simplify Future Covid Vaccines

By a 21-0 vote, members of the FDA's vaccine advisory committee recommended that U.S. covid vaccine strategy move toward a single covid shot. All manufacturers would update their formulas to match, making primary and booster shots interchangeable. The panel also supported the plan for annual vaccines, like the flu shot.
Federal Judge Limits Probe Into Providers Offering Trans Care In Fla.

The judge partly limited the state's effort to subpoena information from medical and mental health groups in Florida. The groups had opposed the state's prohibition on Medicaid spending for gender-affirming care. Also, Obamacare enrollment in Michigan, heat deaths in Texas, and more. A legal battle over Florida’s ban on Medicaid...
Secret Service Traces Half Of Mass Attacks To Personal Or Work Disputes

A new Secret Service report aimed at preventing mass-violence events examined incidents from 2016 to 2020. Researchers found that three-quarters of perpetrators behaved or communicated in a way that raised concerns for others ahead the attack. Half of the mass attacks in the United States from 2016-2020 were sparked by...
Juul Trying To Sell Itself To Large Tobacco Companies

While the Wall Street Journal reports that the e-cigarette maker is seeking a potential sale, investment, or partnership with Philip Morris International Inc., Japan Tobacco Group, or Altria Group Inc., the Daily Mail reports on study results that show vaping causes DNA damage. Juul Labs Inc. is in early-stage talks...
Ineffective Against Current Variants, Evusheld’s FDA Authorization Revoked

The FDA withdrew authorization Thursday for use of AstraZeneca's antibody drug Evusheld to treat covid as new strains have evolved past the therapy's efficacy. If those variants subside, approval could be reconsidered the FDA said. AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid antibody drug is no longer authorized for use in the US, regulators...
Federal Watchdog Finds Errors In NIH Tracking Of Group Studying Covid

The New York Times says an internal watchdog found "significant errors" in the National Institutes of Health's oversight of grants to a nonprofit group researching covid. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Chronicle notes that Georgia Republican and covid conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene will join the panel investigating the government's handling of the pandemic.
In North Carolina, Elsewhere, GOP Lawmakers Target Trans Health Care

Reuters and AP focus on a case concerning North Carolina's health insurance plan for state workers, challenging whether the state can exclude coverage for gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy. The New York Times explains other legal efforts to regulate trans people's lives. A U.S. appeals court panel was sharply...
