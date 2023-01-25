December 2022 Home Sales Report: Cincinnati; Northern Kentucky; Southeastern Indiana; and Dayton and Springfield, Ohio

Read full article on original website
Nelly at The Fraze: Fraze Pavillion announces summer line-up
Fraze Pavillion has announced their first set of artists performing live at the Kettering entertainment venue, which includes Nelly!
Kentucky lands another electric vehicle battery plant
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company locating in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during Thursday...
Megabus launches in the Miami Valley
The intercity bus service, Megabus, is launching Wednesday, Jan. 25. The service will include connections to cities like Columbus, Fort Wayne and Chicago.
Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show
Sisters Jenni and Jess Button take over the acclaimed Mid-Century Modern trade event and plan to raise its profile. The post Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
These states are considered the worst to drive in — Where does Ohio rank?
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
WKRC
More details released on $80M Greater Cincinnati development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer of the massive former Swifton Commons site in Bond Hill offered some new details on a planned project there, including additional buildings, the potential price point for the apartments and how he views landing retail and office tenants in a tough environment for both.
WLWT 5
86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood
On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
Area Lee’s Chicken location permanently closes its doors
The Lee's location at 5940 Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp. has permanently closed, according to a statement obtained by 2 NEWS.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
Fox 19
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati restaurants and chefs scored big in the semifinalist round of the 2023 James Beard Awards, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world. It’s no doubt a welcome change for a city with...
Just 1 Kentucky Restaurant Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
ODE concludes investigation into Warren County ESC complaints
The complaint alleges there was a lack of adequate individualized education programs, or IEPs, that meet students' specific needs, and failure to implement those IEPs.
dayton247now.com
Large Dayton employer to sell downtown building, cites remote work trends
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- One of the Dayton region's largest employers plans to sell its downtown office building. The health care organization will remain a tenant but says a major shift to remote work has resulted in the decision to sell the building. Premier Health will maintain a...
Top 9 places to eat BBQ around the Tri-State
As the Bengals gear up to smash the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, here are 9 places around the Tri-State where you can smash some BBQ.
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to Miss
Ohio is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon
An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never Knew
Cincinnati, Ohio is a city with a rich and varied history, from its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub. But did you know that Cincinnati has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
cwcolumbus.com
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
greaterspringfield.com
Local Entrepreneurs Create One of the Hottest Destinations in Downtown Springfield
The Market Bar is the “Best Place for a Cocktail'' in Springfield, Ohio and a go-to destination for live entertainment. A love of music and gathering with friends inspired owners Andrew Lazear and Rod Hatfield to open The Market Bar in their hometown. “Rod and I were born and raised in Springfield. We both see the beauty in our city and share the love in doing our part to enrich our hometown's downtown redevelopment effort,” said Andrew.
