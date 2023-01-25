ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

December 2022 Home Sales Report: Cincinnati; Northern Kentucky; Southeastern Indiana; and Dayton and Springfield, Ohio

By susanaknabe
sibcyclinenews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky lands another electric vehicle battery plant

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company locating in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during Thursday...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

More details released on $80M Greater Cincinnati development

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer of the massive former Swifton Commons site in Bond Hill offered some new details on a planned project there, including additional buildings, the potential price point for the apartments and how he views landing retail and office tenants in a tough environment for both.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood

On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Large Dayton employer to sell downtown building, cites remote work trends

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- One of the Dayton region's largest employers plans to sell its downtown office building. The health care organization will remain a tenant but says a major shift to remote work has resulted in the decision to sell the building. Premier Health will maintain a...
DAYTON, OH
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon

An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
CINCINNATI, OH
greaterspringfield.com

Local Entrepreneurs Create One of the Hottest Destinations in Downtown Springfield

The Market Bar is the “Best Place for a Cocktail'' in Springfield, Ohio and a go-to destination for live entertainment. A love of music and gathering with friends inspired owners Andrew Lazear and Rod Hatfield to open The Market Bar in their hometown. “Rod and I were born and raised in Springfield. We both see the beauty in our city and share the love in doing our part to enrich our hometown's downtown redevelopment effort,” said Andrew.
SPRINGFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy