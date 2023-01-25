Read full article on original website
U.N. agency: Arabs' Israel ties no impediment to aiding Palestinian refugees
GENEVA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The head of the United Nations agency that delivers basic services to millions of Palestinian refugees said on Tuesday that certain Arab countries' rapprochement with Israel should pose no obstacle to their funding of the organization.
US News and World Report
Palestinians: Israeli Troops Kill 10 in West Bank Violence
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded several others in a large-scale raid Thursday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said. The deadliest single operation in the territory in two decades prompted Palestinian leaders to cut security ties with Israel, a move that could lead to more violence.
US News and World Report
Seven Dead in Synagogue Attack Outside Jerusalem, Israeli Officials Say
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Seven people were killed and 10 were injured in a synagogue shooting attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, Israel's foreign ministry said. Israel's ambulance service put the death toll at five, and said another five people were wounded and transported to hospitals, including a 70-year-old woman.
AOL Corp
Israel hits Gaza as conflict flares after West Bank raid
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli jets struck Gaza overnight on Friday in retaliation for two rockets fired by Palestinian militants, further escalating tensions after one of the worst days of violence in the occupied West Bank in years. The rockets fired from Gaza overnight set off alarms in Israeli communities near...
CNBC
Three arrested in plot linked to Iran to assassinate U.S. journalist, DOJ says
Three men have been arrested in a plot to assassinate a U.S. journalist and human rights activist of Iranian origin who has been a critic of Iran. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced charges against the men at a Department of Justice press conference. The victim, who lives in Brooklyn, New...
Israel rejects US request for Hawk missiles in aid to Ukraine
Israel rejected a request from the U.S. to send old Hawk anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine as Washington looks to bolster Kyiv's defenses ahead of a looming Russian offensive.
Turkey says it is "meaningless" to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden, Finland
ANKARA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it was "meaningless" to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after protests this month in Stockholm.
Nigeria opens 'game changer' billion-dollar deep seaport
LAGOS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria opened a billion-dollar Chinese-built deep seaport in Lagos on Monday, which is expected to ease congestion at the country's ports and help it become an African hub for transshipment, handling cargoes in transit for other destinations.
The Jewish Press
Mired in Crisis, Jordan’s King Demands from Netanyahu a 5th Temple Mount Minaret
Tuesday night’s reports on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II used archival footage from the two leaders’ previous meeting, in 2018. That’s because the Amman Palace did not release new footage of the meeting. It was the Jordanian’s way of showing how upset they are with Israel.
U.S. Says Killing ISIS Figure in Somalia Shows How Group Is Still Spreading
"The terrorism threat today is more diffuse, ideologically diverse and geographically dispersed than it was 20 or so years ago," a U.S. official said.
Venezuela calls off Maduro meeting with Lula, Brazil govt says
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Venezuela has decided to call off a previously arranged meeting between President Nicolas Maduro and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday, Lula's press office said.
France recalls ambassador and will withdraw military forces from Burkina Faso
France will withdraw its military forces from Burkina Faso within a month, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN on Wednesday.
Russia, Iran Sanctions-Proof Railroad at Risk in Armenia-Azerbaijan Crisis
Eurasia expert Silvia Boltuc told Newsweek a new Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict could "dramatically threaten" the International North-South Transport Corridor.
The Jewish Press
Rashida Tlaib Hangs PLO Terror Flag in Capitol Hill Office, Accuses Israel of ‘Apartheid’
Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Wednesday doubled down on her claim that Israel is an “apartheid” state and suggested that Jerusalem was trying to eliminate “Palestinians”. Tlaib tweeted a picture of herself standing next to a PLO terrorist flag that she had placed in her office...
In Israel, India, and Elsewhere the Civilization State is Taking Over
As liberal power wanes, rival civilizations are reaffirming themselves as models for how to arrange political and social life.
Fatal shooting at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran raises tensions
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A gunman stormed the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran’s capital Friday, killing its security chief and wounding two guards in an attack that spiked long-simmering tensions between the two neighboring countries. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said it would evacuate the diplomatic post, accusing Iran of not taking reported threats against it seriously in the past that include inciting comments in hard-line media over Azerbaijan’s diplomatic ties to Israel. Tehran’s police chief, Gen. Hossein Rahimi, initially blamed the attack on “personal and family problems,” something quickly repeated across Iranian state media. But within hours Rahimi would lose his position as police chief after footage emerged that appeared to show a security force member doing nothing to stop the attack. “Previously, there have been attempts to threaten our diplomatic mission in Iran, and it was constantly raised before Iran to take measures to prevent such cases, and to ensure the safety of our diplomatic missions,” the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry said. “Unfortunately, the last bloody terror attack demonstrates the serious consequences of not showing proper sensitivity to our urgent appeals in this direction.”
FBI: ‘American Taliban’ Lindh meets with released extremist
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man convicted nearly a decade ago of supporting the Islamic State group as a teenager has now been accused of violating his terms of release by meeting with convicted Taliban supporter John Walker Lindh. According to court documents, the FBI photographed...
EU president says Ukraine has unconditional support ahead of summit
FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit next week that Ukraine had unconditional support from the bloc and that the country needed to prevail against Russian attacks to defend European values.
Seven EU countries oppose new EU funding as response to U.S. subsidy plan - letter
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Plans by the European Commission to create new European Union funding for the green industry are facing mounting opposition in the 27-nation bloc, as seven EU countries openly rejected the idea in a letter to the EU executive.
China, U.S. spar at WTO meeting over disputes
GENEVA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China and the United States exchanged sharp criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and the U.S. accusing its rival of illegal retaliatory measures.
