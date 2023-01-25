ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Palestinians: Israeli Troops Kill 10 in West Bank Violence

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded several others in a large-scale raid Thursday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said. The deadliest single operation in the territory in two decades prompted Palestinian leaders to cut security ties with Israel, a move that could lead to more violence.
US News and World Report

Seven Dead in Synagogue Attack Outside Jerusalem, Israeli Officials Say

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Seven people were killed and 10 were injured in a synagogue shooting attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, Israel's foreign ministry said. Israel's ambulance service put the death toll at five, and said another five people were wounded and transported to hospitals, including a 70-year-old woman.
AOL Corp

Israel hits Gaza as conflict flares after West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli jets struck Gaza overnight on Friday in retaliation for two rockets fired by Palestinian militants, further escalating tensions after one of the worst days of violence in the occupied West Bank in years. The rockets fired from Gaza overnight set off alarms in Israeli communities near...
Reuters

Nigeria opens 'game changer' billion-dollar deep seaport

LAGOS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria opened a billion-dollar Chinese-built deep seaport in Lagos on Monday, which is expected to ease congestion at the country's ports and help it become an African hub for transshipment, handling cargoes in transit for other destinations.
The Jewish Press

Mired in Crisis, Jordan’s King Demands from Netanyahu a 5th Temple Mount Minaret

Tuesday night’s reports on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II used archival footage from the two leaders’ previous meeting, in 2018. That’s because the Amman Palace did not release new footage of the meeting. It was the Jordanian’s way of showing how upset they are with Israel.
The Associated Press

Fatal shooting at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran raises tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A gunman stormed the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran’s capital Friday, killing its security chief and wounding two guards in an attack that spiked long-simmering tensions between the two neighboring countries. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said it would evacuate the diplomatic post, accusing Iran of not taking reported threats against it seriously in the past that include inciting comments in hard-line media over Azerbaijan’s diplomatic ties to Israel. Tehran’s police chief, Gen. Hossein Rahimi, initially blamed the attack on “personal and family problems,” something quickly repeated across Iranian state media. But within hours Rahimi would lose his position as police chief after footage emerged that appeared to show a security force member doing nothing to stop the attack. “Previously, there have been attempts to threaten our diplomatic mission in Iran, and it was constantly raised before Iran to take measures to prevent such cases, and to ensure the safety of our diplomatic missions,” the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry said. “Unfortunately, the last bloody terror attack demonstrates the serious consequences of not showing proper sensitivity to our urgent appeals in this direction.”
