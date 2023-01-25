Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AlbuquerqueTed RiversAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
Closest national parks to Albuquerque
(STACKER) – Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
earnthenecklace.com
Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
KOAT 7
New Mexicans react to Tyre Nichols' arrest video
On Friday, Memphis Police released police body camera footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest. The video sent shockwaves across the country, including in New Mexico. KOAT spoke to several civil justice groups in Albuquerque and got their reactions to the video. Cathryn McGill is the director of the New Mexico Black...
tourcounsel.com
Cottonwood Commons | Shopping mall in New Mexico
Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Albuquerque, I recommend visiting Cottonwood Commons Mall. This place is an open-air complex, and it is advisable to walk or drive if you want to move from one store to another. Following this, in this commercial area you can find department stores and other options for shopping.
2 New Mexico Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Roswell committee turns down proposal for police to be on reality show
After the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department paused their appearance on the TV reality show On Patrol: Live, the show producers approached the Roswell Police Department.
University of New Mexico Hospital staff sign final beams of new tower
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As construction crews get ready to place the final two beams of University of New Mexico hospital’s new critical care tower, the hospital staff is leaving their mark to celebrate the expansion. Employees have been signing and leaving inspirational messages on the beams. Construction crews are set to place the beams in […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Teens arrested, Santa Fe murder arrest, Warmer weekend, Looking for info, Youth job fair
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest two teens for role in death of Albuquerque Academy senior – Two teens have been arrested, accused in the death of Jada Gonzales at a house party in Albuquerque. The arrest warrant sates 19-year-old Jesse Parra and 16-year-old Cruz Medina were kicked out of the party. […]
Thunderbirds wrap up training at Spaceport America
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” recently wrapped up their two-week winter training session at Spaceport America. The group of over 70 people began their stay on January 9. According to a Spaceport America press release, this is the third time the Thunderbirds have used the facility to train. […]
ladailypost.com
New Mexico’s First Statewide Cash Transfer Pilot Receives National Grant To Influence Public Opinion On Guaranteed Basic Income
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group (ERWG) was selected as one of five groups for the “Power of Cash Narrative Grant,” announced by the Economic Security Project (ESP) today. The ERWG was selected from a pool of over 500 guaranteed basic income programs across the country.
No. 25 New Mexico uses hot finish to ground Air Force
Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 24 points — his sixth consecutive game with at least 20 — and Jaelen House added
Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Show and Tell
Spoiler alert: In an upcoming episode of Antiques Roadshow, appraiser and New Mexico artist Tony Abeyta informs a woman she owns a painting by Taos Society of Artists founder and painter Joseph Henry Sharp. And the dollar value he assigns to that painting brings tears to her eyes. The first installment of the show’s three Santa Fe episodes that filmed last June on Museum Hill premiered Jan. 23; Episodes 2 and 3 will begin airing on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 on New Mexico PBS (with free streaming thereafter on the PBS video app).
Veteran’s U-Haul stolen with precious military memorabilia near Albuquerque Sunport
"I immediately realized the truck was gone, immediately like the panic set in. I didn't know what to think."
Comedy shows coming to Albuquerque in 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of laughs are coming to the Duke City in 2023. The following list is subject to change and will be populated as new shows are announced. January February March
ladailypost.com
Museum Of Indian Arts & Culture Announces 2023 Living Treasure & Legacy Award Recipients
SANTA FE — Museum of Indian Arts & Culture (MIAC) has announced its 2023 Living Treasure and Legacy Award recipients. These awards are part of the annual MIAC Native Treasures Art Market and honor Native American artists who have made outstanding artistic contributions to the field of Indigenous arts and culture.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country. Guava Tree Cafe in Albuquerque ranked No. 71. Guava Tree has two locations one in...
