Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Closest national parks to Albuquerque

(STACKER) – Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexicans react to Tyre Nichols' arrest video

On Friday, Memphis Police released police body camera footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest. The video sent shockwaves across the country, including in New Mexico. KOAT spoke to several civil justice groups in Albuquerque and got their reactions to the video. Cathryn McGill is the director of the New Mexico Black...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
tourcounsel.com

Cottonwood Commons | Shopping mall in New Mexico

Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Albuquerque, I recommend visiting Cottonwood Commons Mall. This place is an open-air complex, and it is advisable to walk or drive if you want to move from one store to another. Following this, in this commercial area you can find department stores and other options for shopping.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Thunderbirds wrap up training at Spaceport America

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” recently wrapped up their two-week winter training session at Spaceport America. The group of over 70 people began their stay on January 9. According to a Spaceport America press release, this is the third time the Thunderbirds have used the facility to train. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Show and Tell

Spoiler alert: In an upcoming episode of Antiques Roadshow, appraiser and New Mexico artist Tony Abeyta informs a woman she owns a painting by Taos Society of Artists founder and painter Joseph Henry Sharp. And the dollar value he assigns to that painting brings tears to her eyes. The first installment of the show’s three Santa Fe episodes that filmed last June on Museum Hill premiered Jan. 23; Episodes 2 and 3 will begin airing on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 on New Mexico PBS (with free streaming thereafter on the PBS video app).
SANTA FE, NM

