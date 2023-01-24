Read full article on original website
Redbird earns top LGBTQIA2S+ advocacy honor from the University of Wisconsin System
During Natalie Rodgers’ undergraduate days at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (UWRF), an “active shooter alarm” was mistakenly triggered in the Student Union Building. While many were shaken by the event, there was no ill intent behind the error. “We eventually found out that wires literally got...
LGBTQIA+ subcommittee begins work for positive change
A new group of University leaders, tasked with providing direction and recommendations for positive change on LGBTQIA+ issues, has officially convened at Illinois State. The group, known as the LGBTQIA+ Policies and Initiatives Subcommittee, resides at the highest levels in the University, within the President’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council (DIAC).
I Never Feel Safe: Dr. Charles Bell to speak on school punishment, February 3
The Sociology and Anthropology Brown Bag Research Series will present Dr. Charles Bell’s talk “I Never Feel Safe”: Exploring Black Students’, Parents’, and Teachers’ Experiences Navigating School Punishment and Violence” at noon, Friday, February 3, in room 114 of Schroeder Hall. Those who...
