Normal, IL

LGBTQIA+ subcommittee begins work for positive change

A new group of University leaders, tasked with providing direction and recommendations for positive change on LGBTQIA+ issues, has officially convened at Illinois State. The group, known as the LGBTQIA+ Policies and Initiatives Subcommittee, resides at the highest levels in the University, within the President’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council (DIAC).
I Never Feel Safe: Dr. Charles Bell to speak on school punishment, February 3

The Sociology and Anthropology Brown Bag Research Series will present Dr. Charles Bell’s talk “I Never Feel Safe”: Exploring Black Students’, Parents’, and Teachers’ Experiences Navigating School Punishment and Violence” at noon, Friday, February 3, in room 114 of Schroeder Hall. Those who...
NORMAL, IL

