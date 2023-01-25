ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Salon

Trump hires top trial lawyer to "aggressively" go after Manhattan prosecutor

Donald Trump has hired one of America's top trial attorneys to go after a former Manhattan prosecutor who allegedly defamed him, TMZ reports. Joe Tacopina sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, claiming Pomerantz falsely stated in a 2022 resignation letter to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg that Trump was "guilty of numerous felony violations" and that it was a "grave failure of justice not to hold [Trump] accountable by way of criminal prosecution."
New York Post

Matt Gaetz introduces bill barring Adam Schiff from receiving classified information

Rep. Matt Gaetz is pushing a new bill that would restrict former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s access to classified information over his “baseless claims” of collusion between former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.  The PENCIL Resolution, an apparent riff off of Trump’s derisive “Pencil-Neck” nickname for Schiff, stands for Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information Licenses Resolution. It calls for Schiff (D-Calif.) not to have access to classified information, for him to be investigated by the House Ethics Committee, and to have comments he made in Congress on Russian collusion and the Trump campaign stricken from the...
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
CBS News

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks says he's confident Pence handled documents in "proper way"

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who is running for U.S. Senate in Indiana, told CBS News on Tuesday that the discovery of documents marked as classified at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence does not change his view of his fellow Indiana Republican. "I know no man with higher integrity than Mike Pence. And I'm sure that he handled all of this in the proper way," Banks said.


