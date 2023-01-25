Read full article on original website
Related
Former Trump official says Pence classified documents make Biden's case for him
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the discovery of about a dozen documents marked classified in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Elizabeth Warren Doesn’t Think Trump Classified Docs Investigation Will Impact Biden’s: DOJ Acts ‘Without Fear or Favor’ (Video)
Senator Elizabeth Warren joined “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Monday to dicuss the latest in President Joe Biden’s classified documents case and how she expects the DOJ to move forward. The FBI’s search of Biden’s home uncovered more classified material—some of which were from...
Trump defends Pence after discovery of classified records, says 'two sets of justice' exist compared to Biden
Former President Trump said former Vice President Pence is “an innocent man” after classified records were uncovered at his Indiana home, and also insisted there are "two sets of justice" compared with his documents case and Biden's.
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
msn.com
Donald Trump Threatens to Drop 'All Association' With AT&T After DirecTV Cuts Newsmax: 'Big Blow to the Republican Party'
Former president Donald Trump threatened to drop "all association" with AT&T and DirecTV on Thursday after the satellite service dropped the conservative news channel earlier this week. "This disgusting move comes after 'de-platforming' OAN last year," Trump railed on his Truth Social platform in the early morning. The service was...
Democratic House leader Jeffries says Trump running 'low-energy' campaign for president
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said presidential candidate Donald Trump is running a "low-energy campaign" after announcing his third bid for the White House in November.
SEAN HANNITY: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed these 'idiots' for good reason
Sean Hannity discusses how speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy removed CA Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee on "Hannity."
Opinion: We're seeing the first major blow to Biden's 'regular Joe' image
Biden, who has struggled for weeks to contain the fallout surrounding the discovery of classified documents at his home and former office, must have sighed with relief when Pence announced classified documents were also found at his home in Indiana, writes Julian Zelizer.
Trump hires top trial lawyer to "aggressively" go after Manhattan prosecutor
Donald Trump has hired one of America's top trial attorneys to go after a former Manhattan prosecutor who allegedly defamed him, TMZ reports. Joe Tacopina sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, claiming Pomerantz falsely stated in a 2022 resignation letter to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg that Trump was "guilty of numerous felony violations" and that it was a "grave failure of justice not to hold [Trump] accountable by way of criminal prosecution."
Pence aides didn't started packing up files until after January 6 because of Trump election denial
Mike Pence's team didn't start packing up his documents until after January 6, due to Donald Trump's insistence everyone act like they were staying for a second term.
Matt Gaetz introduces bill barring Adam Schiff from receiving classified information
Rep. Matt Gaetz is pushing a new bill that would restrict former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s access to classified information over his “baseless claims” of collusion between former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia. The PENCIL Resolution, an apparent riff off of Trump’s derisive “Pencil-Neck” nickname for Schiff, stands for Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information Licenses Resolution. It calls for Schiff (D-Calif.) not to have access to classified information, for him to be investigated by the House Ethics Committee, and to have comments he made in Congress on Russian collusion and the Trump campaign stricken from the...
FLASHBACK: Pence went after Trump over classified documents before finding stash in his own house
Former Vice President Mike Pence once described former President Trump's handling of classified documents as "not proper" before finding documents in his own home as well.
Merrick Garland Says DOJ Hasn't Treated Biden Better Than Trump Over Classified Docs
"We do not have different rules for Democrats or Republicans," the attorney general said.
Washington Examiner
Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report
Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
Mollie Hemingway says Biden DOJ turned common document disputes into a 'big, crazy thing' with Trump raid
Mollie Hemingway reacts to VP Mike Pence finding classified documents in his home, criticizes Attorney General Merrick Garland's handling of case involving Donald Trump.
I was an FBI Special Agent and if Biden won't fix a bureau in crisis, it will be destroyed
The FBI is in crisis. If we don’t fix it now, we risk irrevocably breaking the greatest law enforcement agency in the world – and America’s trust in this invaluable institution.
FBI Director Chris Wray says people with access to classified information need to be more 'conscious of the rules'
FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday addressed the ongoing controversies about classified documents, saying that people with access to those materials need to be more "conscious of the rules."
67% of Americans say Biden classified document scandal is a 'serious problem'
A commanding 84% of Americans agree with AG Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel to probe Biden's classified documents scandal - and 67% feel it is a 'serious problem.'
Indiana Rep. Jim Banks says he's confident Pence handled documents in "proper way"
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who is running for U.S. Senate in Indiana, told CBS News on Tuesday that the discovery of documents marked as classified at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence does not change his view of his fellow Indiana Republican. "I know no man with higher integrity than Mike Pence. And I'm sure that he handled all of this in the proper way," Banks said.
Comments / 1