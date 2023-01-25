New Kent’s Trojans hit their high earlier this season with a seven-game win streak. Now, the team must find out how to bounce back from one of their lows. Behind 14 points on 17 offensive rebounds and 10 New Kent turnovers, the visiting Grafton Clippers edged the Trojans 64-61 in the Jan. 25 Bay Rivers District contest.

NEW KENT COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO