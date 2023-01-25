Read full article on original website
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.San HeraldRichmond, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreamsStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been namedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Menchville, Princess Anne boys roll, Norview girls win again
Menchville and Princess Anne's boys high school basketball teams rolled, while Norview's girls won again.
nkccnews.com
New Kent squanders double digit lead as Grafton battles back for victory
New Kent’s Trojans hit their high earlier this season with a seven-game win streak. Now, the team must find out how to bounce back from one of their lows. Behind 14 points on 17 offensive rebounds and 10 New Kent turnovers, the visiting Grafton Clippers edged the Trojans 64-61 in the Jan. 25 Bay Rivers District contest.
Four Candidates to be Virginia's Next Wide Receivers Coach
Who will Tony Elliott hire to replace Marques Hagans as UVA's wide receivers coach?
Clayton Schools to dedicate gym for former Falcon, Golden State Warrior
Clayton County Schools will on Friday dedicate the gym of Jonesboro High School for professional athlete brothers Toney ...
Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the majority of the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, though several members who voted in favor of terminating Dr. George Parker said they disagreed with his severance pay. Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary […]
13newsnow.com
Plaxico Burress, LaVar Arrington give back in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Unknowing patrons at the Azalea Inn and Time Out Sports Bar were treated to a couple of surprise guests today. The Norfolk sport's bar hosted Plaxico Burress and LaVar Arrington Thursday, in an event sponsored by Pace O'Matic. The gaming company has partnered with Arrington to give back, and recruited Plaxico with an eye on the 757.
Hampton Jazz Festival returns June 23-25
This popular festival has brought some of the best jazz, pop, blues, soul and R&B artists for the last 50 years and will take place at the Hampton Coliseum.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Celebration of Life service for Walter M. Metze scheduled
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life service is set for Saturday morning for well-known Atlanta businessman Walter M. Metze, officials say. Metze’s business the Metze AMOCO Service Center was a staple of the southwest Atlanta community for more than 40 years. Metze died on Nov. 13, 2022.
nkccnews.com
New Kent Public Schools partnering with VDOE on federal grant for mental health services
New Kent County Public School will partner with Virginia’s Department of Education (VDOE) on a federal grant. The U.S. Department of Education awarded VDOE a five-year, $15 million grant for Virginia’s Comprehensive Approach to Recruitment and Retention of School Mental Health Services. New Kent County Public Schools’ Department...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Petersburg Army lieutenant wins case against Windsor police, lawyers seek new trial still
A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario's stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages. On...
Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreams
Former Southampton High, VSU, & the renowned Joffrey Ballet School student began his dance journey at a young age & has since then flourished both domestically & internationally (Brazil, Colombia, &Cozumel) Source: Richmond Ballet. Though dance has brought him into the spotlight, he possesses many other talents like singing, twirling batons, acrobatics as a cheerleader, & playing the trumpet.
Former Norfolk PD chief: Officers in Tyre Nichols video 'highly unprofessional'
Leaders of law enforcement agencies across the country are reacting to the body cam video showing five Memphis Police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop.
Local Producer and Label Owner, Big Oomp, Set to Open Burger Joint in the SWATS
Having produced iconic beats for the likes of Flo Rida and Unk, Korey Roberson – aka Big Oomp – is now turning his attention to the grill.
Atlanta City Councilmember pens somber community letter, says activist shooting death should be independent investigation
ATLANTA — An Atlanta City councilmember is calling for an independent investigation led by the Department of Justice to fairly look into the law enforcement shooting death of an environmental activist protesting the construction of a police training facility. Liliana Bakhtiari released an open letter to the community on...
hotnewhiphop.com
YSL Co-Founder Mondo Claims D.A. Fani Willis Used To Be His Lawyer
YSL co-founder Mondo reveals Fani Willis previously represented him in court before taking on the job of District Attorney. YSL Mondo unveiled some interesting details pertaining to District Attorney Fani Willis prior to launching a RICO case against Young Thug and his co-defendants. During a recent interview with the Ugly...
Atlanta promoter, entrepreneur indicted for nearly $1M PPP loan fraud
ATLANTA — An Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur has been indicted for receiving a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan worth nearly $1 million for his businesses. In June 2020, 41-year-old Travis Harris signed a PPP loan application for his business, Atlanta Luxury Cars & Trucks LLC, worth $968,405. Harris’ application was based on fraudulent information about his business’ number of employees, payroll, and revenue, according to officials.
