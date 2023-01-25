ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, VA

WAVY News 10

Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the majority of the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, though several members who voted in favor of terminating Dr. George Parker said they disagreed with his severance pay. Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

Plaxico Burress, LaVar Arrington give back in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Unknowing patrons at the Azalea Inn and Time Out Sports Bar were treated to a couple of surprise guests today. The Norfolk sport's bar hosted Plaxico Burress and LaVar Arrington Thursday, in an event sponsored by Pace O'Matic. The gaming company has partnered with Arrington to give back, and recruited Plaxico with an eye on the 757.
NORFOLK, VA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Celebration of Life service for Walter M. Metze scheduled

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life service is set for Saturday morning for well-known Atlanta businessman Walter M. Metze, officials say. Metze’s business the Metze AMOCO Service Center was a staple of the southwest Atlanta community for more than 40 years. Metze died on Nov. 13, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
Stephy Says

Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreams

Former Southampton High, VSU, & the renowned Joffrey Ballet School student began his dance journey at a young age & has since then flourished both domestically & internationally (Brazil, Colombia, &Cozumel) Source: Richmond Ballet. Though dance has brought him into the spotlight, he possesses many other talents like singing, twirling batons, acrobatics as a cheerleader, & playing the trumpet.
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
hotnewhiphop.com

YSL Co-Founder Mondo Claims D.A. Fani Willis Used To Be His Lawyer

YSL co-founder Mondo reveals Fani Willis previously represented him in court before taking on the job of District Attorney. YSL Mondo unveiled some interesting details pertaining to District Attorney Fani Willis prior to launching a RICO case against Young Thug and his co-defendants. During a recent interview with the Ugly...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta promoter, entrepreneur indicted for nearly $1M PPP loan fraud

ATLANTA — An Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur has been indicted for receiving a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan worth nearly $1 million for his businesses. In June 2020, 41-year-old Travis Harris signed a PPP loan application for his business, Atlanta Luxury Cars & Trucks LLC, worth $968,405. Harris’ application was based on fraudulent information about his business’ number of employees, payroll, and revenue, according to officials.
ATLANTA, GA

