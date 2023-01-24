The owners of a 237-square-foot Paris apartment on Rue de la Bûcherie, separated from the cathedral of Notre-Dame only by the Seine, had a vision for their humble space: It would be a perfect pied-à-terre for young Americans studying in the city. The space consisted of only one room with a long hallway and, at the end, the kitchen. “It was bold of them to want to do something with it,” states architect Pauline Borgia of Atelier Steve. “Our initial reaction was to say to ourselves, ‘This very small, poor space has no redeeming qualities except its high ceilings and the small terrace it overlooks. It will need to be programmed very precisely to make it comfortable.’”

