Norwalk, OH

Norwalk's water and sewer rates for 2023

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
 3 days ago

NORWALK — Water and sewer rates for the city of Norwalk have been announced for 2023.

The water and storm water rates are established by ordinance. The city of Norwalk passed three ordinances that are formulas for evaluating and establishing these rates on a yearly basis.

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the rates are:

Water

Inside city limit rates

1,000 gallons or less (minimum charge, monthly) — $4.50

More than 1,000 gallons per hundred gallons — $.90

Water

Outside city limit rates

1,000 gallons or less (minimum charge, monthly) — $9

More than 1,000 gallons per hundred gallons — $1.80

Sewer

Inside city limit rates

1,000 gallons or less (minimum charge, monthly) — $6

More than 1,000 gallons per hundred gallons — $1.20

Sewer

Outside city limit rates

1,000 gallons or less (minimum charge, monthly) — $8.40

More than 1,000 gallons per hundred gallons — $1.68

Storm Water

Per equivalent residential unit — $1.50

