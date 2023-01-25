Read full article on original website
Yggdrasil and Reflex Gaming Launch Lucky Mushrooms Sequel
The global leading gaming publisher committed to providing state-of-the-art solutions and innovative content has teamed up with one of the UK’s leading gambling machine providers to release Double Lucky Mushrooms DoubleMax. The new slot is an adaptation of Relax Gaming’s original slot called Luck Mushrooms. The addition of Yggdrasil’s...
RAW Arena Welcomes Rogue to Library of Suppliers
Rogue is an up-and-coming studio that has been focused on building compelling titles across the board and developing exclusive and deep games. Part of Rogue’s portfolio today includes prominent titles such as Mega Laser Kitty Cubes, Hong KONG, a game powered by blockchain technology, Wildfire West, and more. These games will make a fine addition to Raw Arena’s growing list of games.
Yggdrasil Cleared for Launch in Buenos Aires
Yggdrasil, one of the best publishers of gaming titles, continues its global expansion with a new development in Latin America. The company announced that it just received regulatory approval to launch its games in the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Yggdrasil Enters the City of Buenos Aires. As reported by...
Red Knot Names McNamara as Account Director amid Canadian Expansion
Red Knot Communications, a company describing itself as a boutique PR and communications agency serving the sports betting and gaming industry, has expanded its team with a key hire who will support the company’s Canadian operations. McNamara Joins the Team. The one joining Red Knot is the experienced Andy...
Push Gaming Explores New Opportunities with Circus.be
The company has revealed a new content partnership with Circus, which will allow Push Gaming to strengthen its presence in the country and give its content an additional boost. Circus is equally poised to benefit, as it will enrich its gaming portfolio and library with a number of trusted products.
DraftKings Boosts Responsible Gaming Efforts via Gamres Deal
Announced Wednesday, the new deal will see DraftKings deliver Gamres’ Positive Play Scale for a number of its US customers. The Positive Play Scale is the first-of-its-kind standardized scale that can measure RG behaviors and beliefs among online customers. This collaboration further boosts DraftKings’ RG plan and efforts toward safer gambling.
Rank Group Publishes Interim H1 Results, Warns of High Costs Pressure
In December 2022, UK’s leading gambling company released a trading update that presented a performance overview of the five months that ended on November 30. The update also spoke about the company’s recovery which had been slowed down in the context of the shrinking UK market. Now, the...
