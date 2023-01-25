ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gamblingnews.com

POGOs Feel Public Pressure in the Philippines

The county’s residents have voted in a new Pulse Asia survey, which took place between November 27 and December 1. In the survey, the majority of respondents, or some 58%, argued that POGOs are seen as harmful to society and perhaps even the economy. Vice Spreads Like Wildfire in...
gamblingnews.com

Paul Scully Calls for Right Balance in Upcoming Gambling Act Review

The minister spoke Wednesday at the Betting and Gaming Council’s (BGC) Annual General Meeting and provided invaluable insight into the progress of the review of the Gambling Act. He explained that the review represents a unique opportunity for the country to update its gambling regulations in a way that protects customers from harm, enables bettors that enjoy the activity responsibly to continue doing so and at the same time, benefits the gambling sector, which brings significant economic stimulus.
The Hill

Federal judge blocks California misinformation law

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a California law intended to prevent doctors from spreading COVID-19 misinformation or disinformation to patients, finding that it is “unconstitutionally vague.”  A group of five doctors and two nonprofit advocacy groups sued in November after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed Assembly Bill 2098 into law the month before. …
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechCrunch

What’s going on in the Dutch startup scene?

In a magnificently frank conversation, I spoke with HRH Prince Constantijn, fourth in line to the throne of the Netherlands, at CES earlier this month. We discussed the Dutch ecosystem, the role of government in stimulating innovation and the challenges the country is facing in helping companies to go from startup to scaleup.
Motley Fool

Google Gets Slapped with DOJ Case Over Alleged Digital Ad Monopoly

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Thousands protest "Invasion Day" across Australia

Thousands of Australians protested Thursday the Australia Day national holiday marking the anniversary of a British fleet landing in the country for the first time on Jan. 26, 1788. Why it matters: There are calls to change the date of the annual event that's also known as "Invasion Day," because...

