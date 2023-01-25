Read full article on original website
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
Enjoy the sunshine today, rain returns on Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We woke up to a sunny and cold morning, with rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Sunshine and cold winds stick around for now, but we’re only dry for a couple of days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold winds are lingering, but at least it’s a beautiful day! We’ll warm up a bit to start the weekend, ahead of on and off rain. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash
Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols' death. KPD Chief Noel said it's something they are monitoring very closely. Police departments everywhere are preparing for protests, and urging people to do it peacefully.
Wind chills linger all day, with a few wintry showers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold winds are lingering, along with clouds, which helps to create a few wintry mix to snow showers. We end the week cold, but at least the sunshine returns, before rain moves in again for part of this weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert...
Chilly temperatures stick around but with more sunshine
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cloud and cold temperatures continue tonight, but sunshine returns tomorrow! Enjoy it because we are tracking rain later this weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Campers should prepare for high winds
Your headlines from 1/26 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Historic Lady Vols game tonight, tethering ordinance details, attempted murder suspects caught U. Competition highlighting craftsmanship while benefitting Brewing and Distilling Center. Updated: 17 hours ago. Orange Hat Brewing Company is hosting a fundraiser for a scholarship to the Brewing...
The gusty winds blow in cold air and rain to some snow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The breezy conditions will blow in colder air throughout the day. Spotty rain transitions into some snow overnight into Thursday. Now, before you get too excited about a snow day, most of this won’t stick in a substantial way. Friday and Saturday are pick days, but rain is back Sunday and again by the middle of next week.
Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue.
Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols’ death
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
KFD investigating early morning house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department are investigating an early Thursday morning house fire. The fire happened on the 1500 block of North Fourth Avenue near Downtown Knoxville. According to KFD Chaplin Paul Trumpore, crews were called around 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning to reports of an abandoned house on fire.
Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation
A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story
Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
Y-12 unveils multi-million dollar fire station, emergency operations center
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Y-12 showed off some much needed upgrades to a couple of its facilities. Its fire hall and emergency operations center are brand new, replacing decades-old buildings. Thursday was the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new fire hall. “They represent a huge quality of life...
New housing helping dozens go from ‘expecting to die on the streets’ to fresh start
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer Ministry Center officially welcomed its first neighbors into its long-awaited permanent housing development in early January. Caswell Manor tenant James Olsen was on week two of living in his 600-square-foot, fully-furnished apartment. “Rags to riches is the way to describe it,” Olsen said. It...
Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a week after a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue which claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams, the man’s two grandkids remain in the hospital after getting out of surgeries. Eleven-year-old Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were getting care at East Tennessee...
Winter Heritage Festival in Townsend
The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 28 at the GSM Heritage center in Townsend. Free/Parking $20. January 27, 2023-4pm.
Mardi Growl pet parade, party set to return
Mardi Growl pet parade, party set to return
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
