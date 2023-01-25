ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Charleston chef selected as state chef ambassador

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston chef is being recognized for their work and getting a chance to represent the entire state. Marcus Shell, the executive chef at 39 Rue De Jean, a French restaurant in downtown Charleston, was selected along with two other chefs as the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassador.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Berkeley’s owners reflect on the F&B community

When we first came to Charleston 10 years ago, we knew immediately that it was home. There was so much that made it special. The architecture. The beaches. The incredible restaurants. But what truly stood out was an unbelievable sense of community and hospitality, particularly within the restaurant industry. We...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley Co. paves 7 dirt roads in rural communities

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County has completed seven Dirt-to-Pave projects, also called the 7 Roads Project, in rural communities across the county. The 2.1 miles in length project was approved by voters in the 2014 One-Cent sales Tax Referendum. The initiative included the following roads:. Crest Lane...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Unknown man entered Mount Pleasant elementary school, prompting student lockdown Thursday afternoon: report

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police said he entered a Mount Pleasant school without permission, prompting a lockdown of its afterschool program. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department received a call from the assistant principal at Mamie P Whitesides Elementary around 3:00 p.m. stating that an unknown […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the names of two men found floating near an unoccupied boat on Lake Moultrie. The bodies of Jerry Stoots, 75, from Goose Creek, and Lee Watkins, 68, from North Charleston, were found on the lake Tuesday afternoon, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SCDOT breaks down the costs of the I-526 extension

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The longer we wait, the more it will cost. That’s what the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says in regard to the Mark Clark Extension project, also known as I-526. South Carolina Department of Transportation officials gave a cost breakdown in phases, at Thursday’s...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of Hwy. 41 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim of a deadly Thursday morning crash on Highway 41. Skyland Westbury, 29, from Georgetown, died at the scene, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The crash happened on Highway 41, one mile north of Reflectance...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy