Elena Rybakina sails into Australian Open final over Azarenka

Elena Rybakina continues to deliver smashing tennis as she defeated two-time Melbourne queen Azarenka 7-6(4) 6-3 to move into her second grand slam final. Rybakina played in only one final so far and it was last year's Wimbledon final. She won that one and now she'll have a chance to win one more in Australia. It comes after she defeated Victoria Azarenka rather comfortably even though there were a few nervous moments. The Kazakhstani player controlled the tempo in most rallies with her heavy game.
Tsitsipas Shows Resolve To Reach First Melbourne Final, World No. 1 Within Grasp

Greek defeats Khachanov, awaits Djokovic or Paul in Sunday's final. Stefanos Tsitsipas will play for his first Grand Slam title and the No. 1 Pepperstone ATP Ranking after he booked his place in the Australian Open final with a gritty win against Karen Khachanov. In a 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 semi-final victory on Friday, the Greek dominated with his all-action game, keeping his opponent under constant pressure in the three-hour, 21-minute match.

