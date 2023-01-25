Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Commerce Secretary Chambers At Chamber Dinner: State Economy Doing Well
WINONA LAKE — Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers says the state’s economy is doing well. Chambers was the main speaker for the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26. Lake City Bank President and CEO David Findlay interviewed Chambers in Grace College’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake before an audience of about 530.
inkfreenews.com
Bolt Named District 1 Conservation Officer Of The Year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has been selected as the 2022 District 1 Officer of the Year. District 1 includes St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton, Miami and Wabash counties. Bolt is assigned to Marshall County where he has served since 2017. In addition to his normal...
inkfreenews.com
Indiana American Water Accepting Applications For 2023 Environmental Grant Program
GREENWOOD — Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water which services the Kosciusko County area, is now accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program. “Indiana American Water is committed to providing our customers with clean, safe, reliable water service and protecting our environment and our water sources,”...
inkfreenews.com
Historic Preservation Month Photo Contest Starts
INDIANAPOLIS — Get out your cameras and find your favorite historic destination because the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology’s annual preservation photo contest has begun. The contest has been held since 2005 to promote Indiana’s historic resources. It is open to photographers of any age and...
inkfreenews.com
Todd Appeals 80-Year Prison Sentence For 1999 Rape, Kidnapping
WARSAW — Rodriguez S. Todd, a 53-year-old California man who raped a woman in Warsaw over 20 years ago, is appealing his 80-year prison sentence with the Indiana Court of Appeals. During a three-day jury trial in September 2022, Todd was found guilty of rape and kidnapping, both class...
Comments / 0