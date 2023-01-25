CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will bring a round of showers and storms to the area this afternoon and evening. The breeze will pick up this morning out of the south in response to the cold front sliding across the Southeast. A few spotty showers are possible this morning but the best chance of rain will move through later today. Temperatures are starting out about 30° warmer than yesterday morning and will climb into the low to mid 70s under a southerly breeze that will gust to 30 to 40 mph today. A line of rain/storms will push west to east across the area between Noon and 7 PM bringing the potential for downpours, gusty winds and isolated strong/severe storms. The main threat out of any storms, if they develop, are wind gusts to 50 mph and an isolated tornado. Thankfully, widespread severe weather is not likely and there is the potential for most, if not all, of today’s severe weather to avoid the Lowcountry. Be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions!

