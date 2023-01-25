The events lineup includes the return of the Annual Hometown Holiday Parade. The City of Lawrenceville has released its 2023 Events Calendar featuring 22 events from February through December. The city’s free events include old favorites like the Live in the DTL Concert Series held at the Lawrenceville Lawn, Prelude to the Fourth Fireworks Spectacular, Feature Friday Movie Nights, and Free Comic Book Day. Long-time Lawrenceville community members will be excited to see the return of the Hometown Holiday Parade on December 2. The full calendar can be found at www.downtownlawrencevillega.com and at www.lawrencevillega.org.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO