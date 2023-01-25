ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Axios Atlanta

3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta

Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in February

If you’re looking for interesting things to see and do around Atlanta this February that won’t cost a thing, we’ve got you covered! There’s a great variety of free events and activities to explore all month long, from art shows and wellness classes to honor Black History Month and much more. Check out our list below of free Atlanta-area events that won’t break the bank.
ATLANTA, GA
theatlanta100.com

Local restaurant inspired this item in ‘The Menu’

Buzzy film “The Menu” debuted in 2022 and has been the talk of the town. But did you know the movie has Atlanta ties?. The film follows a young couple who travel to an island to experience an exclusive restaurant with a lavish menu. Course by course, the film follows the prep work, execution, serving, and eating of the evening’s menu, which includes a mouthwateringly good-looking burger.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Global hit 'Riverdance' takes over Atlanta’s Fox Theatre

ATLANTA, Ga. - How do you even begin to describe the phenomenon that is "Riverdance?" For more than 25 years, audiences around the world have sat spellbound by the live theatrical event, thanks to its high-powered original score and breathtaking Irish and international dancing. And this weekend, it’s Atlanta’s turn to once again experience the global hit.
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta area

Great news for burger lovers in Atlanta today with the opening of a second location of the popular burger chain Whataburger in the Atlanta area. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1950 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states, as well as thousands of total fans.
ATLANTA, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

8 Atlanta restaurants named James Beard award semifinalists

ATLANTA — The James Beard Foundation announced its long list of semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Ten Georgia restaurants and chefs, including eight in metro Atlanta, are among the honorees, according to reporting from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Beard awards are among the highest honors for the United States...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
lawrencevillega.org

The City of Lawrenceville Announces 2023 City Events Calendar

The events lineup includes the return of the Annual Hometown Holiday Parade. The City of Lawrenceville has released its 2023 Events Calendar featuring 22 events from February through December. The city’s free events include old favorites like the Live in the DTL Concert Series held at the Lawrenceville Lawn, Prelude to the Fourth Fireworks Spectacular, Feature Friday Movie Nights, and Free Comic Book Day. Long-time Lawrenceville community members will be excited to see the return of the Hometown Holiday Parade on December 2. The full calendar can be found at www.downtownlawrencevillega.com and at www.lawrencevillega.org.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023

2022 was a year of escalating interest rates and plunging market activity, as the Federal Reserve attempted to calm the housing hysteria from the year before. The pandemic prompted record-low mortgage rates, converting the market into one where demand outweighed supply, and home sellers benefited over buyers. The post Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Centennial Olympic Park to host international track and field event, adidas Atlanta City Games

Centennial Olympic Park will be the home of the first-ever adidas Atlanta City Games on May 6. The inaugural track and field event — announced by meet organizers Atlanta Track Club and Global Athletics and Marketing, Inc — will feature numerous professional athletes as they face off in various competitions. Among the athletes planning on […] The post Centennial Olympic Park to host international track and field event, adidas Atlanta City Games appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

