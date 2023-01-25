Jill Biden's inaugural attire added to the Smithsonian Museum Of American History

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden 's 2021 Inauguration Day attire was added to the Smithsonian's Museum of American History.

Biden attended a ceremony Wednesday presenting her inauguration outfits to the museum's First Ladies Collection.

"This day is so much more emotional than I imagined it to be," Biden said during remarks at the ceremony.

The outfits added to the collection Wednesday include the ocean blue tapered tweed dress featuring pearls and crystals in a floral pattern with a matching overcoat accented with a dark blue velvet collar and cuffs -- all designed by Markarian founder Alexandra O'Neill -- that she wore during President Joe Biden 's presidential swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20, 2021.

The museum also received her evening inauguration attire, including an ivory silk wool cady dress and an embroidered ivory double-breasted cashmere coat that includes federal flowers from every state and territory of the United States to symbolize unity.

Gabriela Hearst, who designed the evening wear, said she "could not think of a better muse" than the first lady."

"She always pushes me to try new things -- to step out of my comfort zone. Time and time again, when I think that there's no way that I'm going to like her suggestion -- She's right and I love it," Biden said of Hearst.

The first lady drew applause as she said she was looking forward to the museum "adding some men's wear to this gallery in the future."

Biden's attire was also noteworthy as each ensemble includes a matching face mask, as the inauguration was held in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Of course, both outfits feature something that will no doubt set them apart from the other displays here at the museum -- matching masks," Biden said. "As you know they're just pieces of small cloth, but they represent the enormity of what we all faced at the time: a pandemic that has changed our world forever."

The Smithsonian said in a statement that the First Ladies Collection is one of the most popular attractions at the museum.

The National History Museum has had a tradition for more than 100 years of displaying the inaugural attire of First Ladies.

On display are 27 dresses, including ensembles worn by Michelle Obama , Jacqueline Kennedy, Melania Trump and Laura Bush .

