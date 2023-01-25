ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Council Members Join Push For Six-Minute Transit Service And Free Buses

The state legislative effort known as the Fix the MTA picked up city support on Thursday from 19 City Council members asking Mayor Adams to include the bills that would fund free bus service, six-minute transit and provide enough money to fill the MTA’s fiscal hole in his Albany agenda this year.
ALBANY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines Bike to Businesses

Small business owners continue to oppose bike lanes, even though research shows they actually lead to increased revenue, because they’re more apt to believe customers’ and fellow business owners’ parking horror stories than data. (Wired) Tier Mobility — which bought bike-share company Spin last month and has...
COLORADO STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

I-980 Makes List of Top Freeway Removal Proposals

The Congress of New Urbanism, the Washington-based advocacy group dedicated to illuminating and cultivating best practices in urbanism, has released its 2023 list of the ten-top freeways that need to be ripped out. High on that list is the poster child for urban destruction and racism as expressed in the freeway construction boom of the last century: I-980 in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Council Wants Answers from Adams Administration on Road Violence Epidemic

The City Council’s Transportation Committee has scheduled a long-overdue hearing to determine if Mayor Adams is honoring his pledge to “take seriously” the ongoing road violence epidemic — and it’s demanding that Adams administration officials show up to testify. “I welcome the mayor’s commitment to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Metro Board Approves $294 Million to Widen 57/60 Freeways Confluence

This morning, the Metro board of directors approved $293.6 million for the next and “final” phase of the half-billion dollar 57/60 Freeway widening megaproject [staff report]. Metro’s “SR-57/SR-60 Interchange Improvements Project” is located in the east San Gabriel Valley city of Diamond Bar. The freeway expansion is a partnership between Metro, Caltrans, and the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG). The SGVCOG is currently managing more than $100 million worth of early construction phases of 57/60 widening, and will oversee the remaining construction approved today.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

EXCLUSIVE: Adams Administration Has Delayed Commercial Waste Reform That’s Required by Law

A City Council law requiring an overhaul of the rogue private carting industry has been thwarted by the Adams administration — and the person who led the program since its inception left the Department of Sanitation several months ago in “frustration” with how new DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch has deprioritized the effort, multiple sources told Streetsblog.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mayoral hopefuls weigh in on how to save the CTA, a key campaign issue

Just about everyone in Chicago seems to agree that the CTA is in rough shape nowadays, with the possible exception of agency management and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Ridership is only about half of pre-pandemic levels, the violent crime rate has doubled during COVID, and nuisance issues like smoking, littering, and public urination seem to have gotten worse.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy