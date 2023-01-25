Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Council Members Join Push For Six-Minute Transit Service And Free Buses
The state legislative effort known as the Fix the MTA picked up city support on Thursday from 19 City Council members asking Mayor Adams to include the bills that would fund free bus service, six-minute transit and provide enough money to fill the MTA’s fiscal hole in his Albany agenda this year.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
ANALYSIS: The Mayor’s State of the City: Something For Everyone (But Not Enough)
Mayor Adams’s State of the City address offered a number of initiatives that will be received warmly by livable streets activists, including a spate of public space redesigns, a package of bills to hold reckless drivers accountable and a proposal to reduce emissions from taxis. That said, some activists...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Friday’s Headlines Bike to Businesses
Small business owners continue to oppose bike lanes, even though research shows they actually lead to increased revenue, because they’re more apt to believe customers’ and fellow business owners’ parking horror stories than data. (Wired) Tier Mobility — which bought bike-share company Spin last month and has...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Highways to Hell: Now Mayor Adams Needs to Advocate for Speed Cameras on Expressways
Last year, 252 people died in city traffic, according to final NYPD numbers. That was 3 percent more than in 2019, the last year before Covid disruptions. Mayor Adams and the city Department of Transportation called that a victory, citing a drop of about 7 percent from 2021 and 15 percent from 2013, before the Vision Zero safety program began.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
I-980 Makes List of Top Freeway Removal Proposals
The Congress of New Urbanism, the Washington-based advocacy group dedicated to illuminating and cultivating best practices in urbanism, has released its 2023 list of the ten-top freeways that need to be ripped out. High on that list is the poster child for urban destruction and racism as expressed in the freeway construction boom of the last century: I-980 in Oakland.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Council Wants Answers from Adams Administration on Road Violence Epidemic
The City Council’s Transportation Committee has scheduled a long-overdue hearing to determine if Mayor Adams is honoring his pledge to “take seriously” the ongoing road violence epidemic — and it’s demanding that Adams administration officials show up to testify. “I welcome the mayor’s commitment to...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Streetfilms: The Definitive Movie on How DOT Created the Best Public Space of 2022
In his State of the City address on Thursday, Mayor Adams talked about creating the next generation of great public spaces. Fortunately, his own Department of Transportation has a perfect example it can point to. Both Streetsblog and Streetfilms have covered the transformation of 34th Avenue in Queens from a...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Metro Board Approves $294 Million to Widen 57/60 Freeways Confluence
This morning, the Metro board of directors approved $293.6 million for the next and “final” phase of the half-billion dollar 57/60 Freeway widening megaproject [staff report]. Metro’s “SR-57/SR-60 Interchange Improvements Project” is located in the east San Gabriel Valley city of Diamond Bar. The freeway expansion is a partnership between Metro, Caltrans, and the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG). The SGVCOG is currently managing more than $100 million worth of early construction phases of 57/60 widening, and will oversee the remaining construction approved today.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
EXCLUSIVE: Adams Administration Has Delayed Commercial Waste Reform That’s Required by Law
A City Council law requiring an overhaul of the rogue private carting industry has been thwarted by the Adams administration — and the person who led the program since its inception left the Department of Sanitation several months ago in “frustration” with how new DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch has deprioritized the effort, multiple sources told Streetsblog.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Mayoral hopefuls weigh in on how to save the CTA, a key campaign issue
Just about everyone in Chicago seems to agree that the CTA is in rough shape nowadays, with the possible exception of agency management and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Ridership is only about half of pre-pandemic levels, the violent crime rate has doubled during COVID, and nuisance issues like smoking, littering, and public urination seem to have gotten worse.
