4 Target Valentine’s Day Treats You Should Buy Now—They Won’t Stay In Stock For Long

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago

As the end of January approaches, we’re reminded that the month of love is almost here! We rounded up four limited-time (and cute!) Valentines Day-themed treats offered at Target to help you celebrate. Whether you’re preparing to wow your beau with a heart-shaped dessert or planning to stock up on chocolates for all of your Galentines, we’ve got you covered.

4 Valentine’s Day-Themed Items To Grab At Target

Reese

1. Reese's Valentine Heart Skillet With Chocolate

If you have someone in mind who loves baking, this could be a great V-Day gift! This Reese's pack comes with an adorable little heart-shaped skillet and allows the recipient to bake two cookies. The mix boasts the iconic taste of Reese's peanut butter cups *and* chocolate chips, giving the best of both worlds! You can find it at Target for $9.99

Hershey

2. Hershey's Kisses Valentine's Giant Milk Chocolate Kiss

Stand out from other gift-givers this Valentine's Day with a giant milk chocolate Hershey's kiss for your special someone! At your local Target, you can bring home this 7-ounce treat for $4.99 each that is adorned in shiny, eye-catching red wrapping, making it a cute decoration until it is opened and enjoyed!

Good & Gather

3. Good & Gather Conventional Unsweetened Apple Sauce Pouches

For a healthier V-Day present, you can give the apple of your eye (see what we did there) an apple sauce pouch that is perfect for on-the-go dipping! Kids also can add a little Valentine's Day-themed pouch to their school lunches, or you can just grab a box of these apple sauces (for $13.59 for 24 packets) because the packaging is too cute to pass up!

Favorite Day

4. Favorite Day Valentine’s Cocoa Drink Mix with Tray

A hot chocolate mix is always a great winter gift option, and this V-Day version inspires you to create heart-shaped hot cocoa bombs to melt for a cozy beverage! You can find this box at Target (which features a reusuable heart-shaped silicone mold, chocolate melting wafers, cocoa mix, icing and marshmallows) for $9.99.

