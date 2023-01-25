4 Target Valentine’s Day Treats You Should Buy Now—They Won’t Stay In Stock For Long

As the end of January approaches, we’re reminded that the month of love is almost here! We rounded up four limited-time (and cute!) Valentines Day-themed treats offered at Target to help you celebrate. Whether you’re preparing to wow your beau with a heart-shaped dessert or planning to stock up on chocolates for all of your Galentines, we’ve got you covered.

4 Valentine’s Day-Themed Items To Grab At Target

Reese

If you have someone in mind who loves baking, this could be a great V-Day gift! This Reese's pack comes with an adorable little heart-shaped skillet and allows the recipient to bake two cookies. The mix boasts the iconic taste of Reese's peanut butter cups *and* chocolate chips, giving the best of both worlds! You can find it at Target for $9.99

Hershey

Stand out from other gift-givers this Valentine's Day with a giant milk chocolate Hershey's kiss for your special someone! At your local Target, you can bring home this 7-ounce treat for $4.99 each that is adorned in shiny, eye-catching red wrapping, making it a cute decoration until it is opened and enjoyed!

Good & Gather

For a healthier V-Day present, you can give the apple of your eye (see what we did there) an apple sauce pouch that is perfect for on-the-go dipping! Kids also can add a little Valentine's Day-themed pouch to their school lunches, or you can just grab a box of these apple sauces (for $13.59 for 24 packets) because the packaging is too cute to pass up!

Favorite Day

A hot chocolate mix is always a great winter gift option, and this V-Day version inspires you to create heart-shaped hot cocoa bombs to melt for a cozy beverage! You can find this box at Target (which features a reusuable heart-shaped silicone mold, chocolate melting wafers, cocoa mix, icing and marshmallows) for $9.99.