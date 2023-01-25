Read full article on original website
Related
Chesterfield police say video of Halloween murder was crucial to solving the case
Chesterfield Police share new details about officers coming face to face with murder suspects on the same day as a fatal shooting.
Two men killed in shooting, Richmond police launch death investigation
The Richmond Police Department has launched a death investigation after two men were killed in a shooting in Richmond.
Chesterfield Still Investigating Teen's Death
Chesterfield Still Investigating Teen’s Death
‘It’s still hurtful’: Mother reflects, man accused of killing Xavier Hill arrested
The mother of Xavier Brown says she can now breathe a sigh of relief after the Richmond Police Department reported that a suspect had been arrested.
Two suspects arrested after Chesterfield man is shot, killed in his own driveway
Two suspects are facing second-degree murder charges after a Chesterfield man was shot and killed in his own driveway.
foxrichmond.com
2 men dead following shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men in Richmond have died after police say they were shot in as police were patrolling the area. On Jan. 27, just after 3 p.m., Richmond police officers heard gunfire in the 1300 block of St. Paul Street. Officers then found two men who had been...
Cross-country killer’s Chesterfield apartment not searched by authorities
Accused cross-country killer and former Virginia law enforcement officer Austin Edwards' Chesterfield County apartment was never searched by authorities, multiple law enforcement agencies confirmed with 8News.
What happened to Tracy Butler Epps? A murder. A mystery.
Tracy Butler Epps was last seen at the Henrico hotel where friends said she lived with her husband, L.C.
WAVY News 10
New details in shooting involving off-duty James City County Police officers
New details have emerged in the shooting involving two off-duty James City County Police officers. New details in shooting involving off-duty James …. New details have emerged in the shooting involving two off-duty James City County Police officers. Judge orders second competency exam for Cory Bigsby. A judge has ordered...
Fugitive on the run, Hopewell police searching
The Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a fugitive wanted for felony probation violations.
Two suspects charged in murder shooting of man who tried to stop car burglary in Chesterfield
The Chesterfield County Police Department has announced that two suspects have been charged in the murder shooting of a man who attempted to thwart a car break-in outside his home.
Man arrested for murder of 23-year-old Richmond chef in Shockoe Bottom
After eight months of investigation, Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest for the homicide of a young Richmond chef who was killed in Shockoe Bottom last May.
Laundromat owner speaks out after vending machine stolen in Chesterfield County
A Chesterfield laundromat owner is looking for answers after one of his customers stole a candy vending machine from the business.
Newly-released video shows how a crash scene turned into deadly police shooting
A judge has dismissed the case against a Henrico Police Officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a driver.
Victim identified in broad-daylight parking lot shooting in South Richmond
The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate after a man was killed in a shooting on Maury Street in South Richmond earlier this week.
One dead, another fighting for life in related shooting incidents, Richmond police say
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating two incidents involving people who were shot -- one found dead, another found with life-threatening injuries -- that are believed to be linked.
VCU police searching for suspect in campus car theft
VCU police are searching for a "person of interest" suspected of stealing a car from a campus parking deck earlier this week.
Got a call from the Richmond Sheriff’s office? It could be a scam
The Richmond Sheriff's Office is warning of a new scam targeting city residents, with a caller impersonating a fictitious lieutenant in the city's employ.
Family reveals 19-year-old’s body found in Colonial Heights was shot multiple times
The body of 19-year-old Marcus James Johnson was first found in Colonial Heights in December 2022, his family now says his death certificate indicates he was shot multiple times.
Henrico Crime Report – Jan. 20-26, 2023
– Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with non-aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of justice, and being drunk in a public place at a bar/lounge Jan. 20 at 2:05 a.m. 3700 block of Bolling Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with possession of cocaine and a...
Comments / 0