Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
NASDAQ
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
NASDAQ
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Tesla (TSLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.17%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
2 Top Rated Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
After several Big Tech and Big Oil stocks reported earnings this week, next week’s lineup will continue to feature a few well-known names among their respective sectors. Let’s take a look at two well-known companies that are currently top-rated Zacks stocks and set to give quarterly releases next week.
NASDAQ
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Surges 12.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $8.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks. SEMrush...
NASDAQ
EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $32.93, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Olin's (OLN) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag
Olin Corporation OLN posted a profit of $196.6 million or $1.43 per share in fourth-quarter 2022, down from $306.6 million or $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. The chemical maker’s revenues fell roughly 19% year over year to $1,977 million...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Intel Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) sank more than 6% on Friday after the chipmaker issued a dismal financial forecast for the year ahead. Intel's revenue plummeted 32% year over year to $14 billion in the fourth quarter. A steep decline in the personal computer (PC) market weighed heavily on the semiconductor giant's results. A slowdown in the server market also took a toll.
NASDAQ
United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $28.83, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel...
NASDAQ
Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Fortinet (FTNT) closed the most recent trading day at $52.70, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the network security company had gained 8.13%...
NASDAQ
Okta (OKTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Okta (OKTA) closed the most recent trading day at $71.38, moving +1.99% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud...
NASDAQ
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Permian Resources (PR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.81, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $104.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security...
NASDAQ
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) closed at $0.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tenaris S.A. (TS) closed at $35.40, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) closed at $21.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the mining company had...
NASDAQ
ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ProPetro Holding (PUMP) closed at $9.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.55% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the oilfield services...
NASDAQ
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $41.34, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained...
NASDAQ
Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Zoetis (ZTS) closed at $165.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the animal health company had...
NASDAQ
Datadog (DDOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $77.23, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Comments / 0