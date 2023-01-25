ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors

The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Tesla (TSLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.17%. A quarter ago,...
2 Top Rated Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings

After several Big Tech and Big Oil stocks reported earnings this week, next week’s lineup will continue to feature a few well-known names among their respective sectors. Let’s take a look at two well-known companies that are currently top-rated Zacks stocks and set to give quarterly releases next week.
EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $32.93, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Olin's (OLN) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag

Olin Corporation OLN posted a profit of $196.6 million or $1.43 per share in fourth-quarter 2022, down from $306.6 million or $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. The chemical maker’s revenues fell roughly 19% year over year to $1,977 million...
Here's Why Intel Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) sank more than 6% on Friday after the chipmaker issued a dismal financial forecast for the year ahead. Intel's revenue plummeted 32% year over year to $14 billion in the fourth quarter. A steep decline in the personal computer (PC) market weighed heavily on the semiconductor giant's results. A slowdown in the server market also took a toll.
United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $28.83, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel...
Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fortinet (FTNT) closed the most recent trading day at $52.70, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the network security company had gained 8.13%...
Okta (OKTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Okta (OKTA) closed the most recent trading day at $71.38, moving +1.99% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud...
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Permian Resources (PR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.81, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $104.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security...
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) closed at $0.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tenaris S.A. (TS) closed at $35.40, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) closed at $21.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the mining company had...
ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) closed at $9.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.55% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the oilfield services...
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $41.34, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained...
Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zoetis (ZTS) closed at $165.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the animal health company had...
Datadog (DDOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $77.23, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...

