dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
Motley Fool
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
John Deaton Has 'Zero Doubt' in Ripple’s Victory, Trillions of SHIB to Be Burned with Shibarium, Litecoin Sees Enormous Whale Activity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Ripple will win now, 'zero doubt,' CryptoLaw founder says, but there's a catch. Yesterday, CryptoLaw founder John Deaton commented on the ongoing case of Grayscale against the SEC concerning the conversion of GBTC into a Bitcoin ETF. Deaton tweeted that, in his opinion, Grayscale’s win is "more than possible," with the company’s chances to score a victory before the DC Circuit being 50/50, and before the U.S. Supreme Court, 75-80%. In a subsequent tweet, the lawyer suddenly switched to discussing the infamous Ripple-SEC legal battle, saying that if the case would go as far as to the U.S. Supreme Court, he has “zero doubts” that the Court will rule in favor of the fintech giant.
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Ethereum Whale Moves 3.3 Trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A mysterious Ethereum ($ETH) whale has moved a whopping 3.3 trillion tokens of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in an eye-popping transaction that saw the funds relocated to an unknown wallet. The whale’s funds seem to have originally come from a wallet that also holds around $750,000 in the...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unreal 28,850% Burn Rate Increase Is Not What You Actually Think
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said he doesn't like seeing 'managers managing managers,' fueling speculation of more layoffs
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said managers should not be rewarded for creating larger teams, according to Command Line.
u.today
Shibarium's Potential Skyrockets, SHIB Lead Dev Reveals Big-Name Users: Details
CNBC
Are digital wallets safe? Here’s what to know as the battle between big banks and Apple Pay heats up
Several of the large banks behind Zelle are teaming up to create their own digital wallet that will take aim at Apple Pay and PayPal. For consumers, increased competition over digital payments could be a benefit, but there are still risks to consider. In the face of inflation, rising interest...
u.today
Here’s How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) Robinhood Holds
Coinbase director Conor Grogan claims that popular online brokerage Robinhood holds $266 million worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. All in all, Robinhood holds $3.37 billion worth of assets on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains. Interestingly enough, Grogan claims that roughly 15% of all tagged Robinhood user withdrawals went to...
dailyhodl.com
Largest Crypto Wallets To Support Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Upgrade As Dogecoin Rival Holds 70% Gains Year-to-Date
A leading cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider plans to support Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) major upgrade to the blockchain project. Ledger says plans are already underway to integrate SHIB’s layer-2 blockchain called Shibarium, which is expected for release this year. During Ledger’s new Twitter “Ask Us Anything” session, a Shibarium...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
dailyhodl.com
Metaverse Crypto Project Skyrockets Over 100% in a Week As It Migrates to Polygon (MATIC) Network
A virtual world crypto project is significantly outperforming the digital asset markets just as it migrates to Ethereum (ETH) layer-2 Polygon (MATIC). OrbCity (ORB) is a decentralized virtual world where users can explore and control their own cities using multiple tokens and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Districts in major cities like...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
cryptogazette.com
Ethereum Warning Is Revealed By Benjamin Cowen
The crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen just revealed an Ethereum warning. Check out the latest reports about this below. It’s been just revealed that the popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen thinks Ethereum (ETH) is in for some tough days ahead despite its price surge this month. Cowen just explained that...
u.today
Cardano Added 50K New Wallets YTD, Is ADA Price Set to Take Off?
You may have less than 10 weeks left to let your mom, brother, or anyone else outside your home use your Netflix login for free
Netflix said account sharing affected over 100 million households, which "undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix."
crypto-economy.com
Polygon (MATIC) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) in Daily Active Addresses
Daily active users (DAU) on Polygon have outperformed Ethereum increasing more than 20,000 addresses. Meanwhile, Polygon (MATIC) has claimed the top tenth position in the crypto market ousting Solana (SOL). Over the past couple of months, Polygon (MATIC) has been in the spotlight due to several reasons. Recently, the Polygon...
zycrypto.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) The Next Best Thing – Could DOGE Recover as Polkadot (DOT) Up 50%?
The golden child of the meme coins era in 2021, Dogecoin’s native token, DOGE, rose by a staggering 14,500+% within the year. The frenzy around the token was largely driven by intense speculation and heavy interest in digital assets, which was subsequently rolled over to the following year—the surge amidst mainstream adoption and celebrity interest, most notably Elon Musk and Mark Cuban. Recently, the meme token mania is taking a serious breather, and many continue to wonder if the DOGE token will ever return to its highs. Polkadot (DOT), on the other hand, has been slightly impressive this year, climbing a modest 50% amidst a broader market rebound. The same year the DOGE token pulled off its five digits returns, Polkadot’s DOT delivered over 400% to holders. Looking forward, a token in Snowfall Protocol’s SNW stands out as a prospect to exponentially grow in price and usage. The token is flashing bullish signals like DOGE and DOT, and what a year it could have in the bag. Will Snowfall Protocol (SNW) beat DOGE’s 2021 returns?
dailyhodl.com
Layer-1 Crypto Project Erupts 190% in Just One Week Amid Rollout of New Revenue Feature
An under-the-radar layer-1 crypto project is exploding to new all-time highs this week amid the rollout of a new revenue feature. Canto (CANTO), a permissionless general-purpose blockchain running the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), is changing hands at $0.403 at time of writing, a more than 120% increase from where it was trading seven days ago.
