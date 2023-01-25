ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape

Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

John Deaton Has 'Zero Doubt' in Ripple’s Victory, Trillions of SHIB to Be Burned with Shibarium, Litecoin Sees Enormous Whale Activity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Ripple will win now, 'zero doubt,' CryptoLaw founder says, but there's a catch. Yesterday, CryptoLaw founder John Deaton commented on the ongoing case of Grayscale against the SEC concerning the conversion of GBTC into a Bitcoin ETF. Deaton tweeted that, in his opinion, Grayscale’s win is "more than possible," with the company’s chances to score a victory before the DC Circuit being 50/50, and before the U.S. Supreme Court, 75-80%. In a subsequent tweet, the lawyer suddenly switched to discussing the infamous Ripple-SEC legal battle, saying that if the case would go as far as to the U.S. Supreme Court, he has “zero doubts” that the Court will rule in favor of the fintech giant.
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unreal 28,850% Burn Rate Increase Is Not What You Actually Think

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shibarium's Potential Skyrockets, SHIB Lead Dev Reveals Big-Name Users: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Here’s How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) Robinhood Holds

Coinbase director Conor Grogan claims that popular online brokerage Robinhood holds $266 million worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. All in all, Robinhood holds $3.37 billion worth of assets on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains. Interestingly enough, Grogan claims that roughly 15% of all tagged Robinhood user withdrawals went to...
cryptogazette.com

Ethereum Warning Is Revealed By Benjamin Cowen

The crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen just revealed an Ethereum warning. Check out the latest reports about this below. It’s been just revealed that the popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen thinks Ethereum (ETH) is in for some tough days ahead despite its price surge this month. Cowen just explained that...
u.today

Cardano Added 50K New Wallets YTD, Is ADA Price Set to Take Off?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
crypto-economy.com

Polygon (MATIC) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) in Daily Active Addresses

Daily active users (DAU) on Polygon have outperformed Ethereum increasing more than 20,000 addresses. Meanwhile, Polygon (MATIC) has claimed the top tenth position in the crypto market ousting Solana (SOL). Over the past couple of months, Polygon (MATIC) has been in the spotlight due to several reasons. Recently, the Polygon...
zycrypto.com

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) The Next Best Thing – Could DOGE Recover as Polkadot (DOT) Up 50%?

The golden child of the meme coins era in 2021, Dogecoin’s native token, DOGE, rose by a staggering 14,500+% within the year. The frenzy around the token was largely driven by intense speculation and heavy interest in digital assets, which was subsequently rolled over to the following year—the surge amidst mainstream adoption and celebrity interest, most notably Elon Musk and Mark Cuban. Recently, the meme token mania is taking a serious breather, and many continue to wonder if the DOGE token will ever return to its highs. Polkadot (DOT), on the other hand, has been slightly impressive this year, climbing a modest 50% amidst a broader market rebound. The same year the DOGE token pulled off its five digits returns, Polkadot’s DOT delivered over 400% to holders. Looking forward, a token in Snowfall Protocol’s SNW stands out as a prospect to exponentially grow in price and usage. The token is flashing bullish signals like DOGE and DOT, and what a year it could have in the bag. Will Snowfall Protocol (SNW) beat DOGE’s 2021 returns?
dailyhodl.com

Layer-1 Crypto Project Erupts 190% in Just One Week Amid Rollout of New Revenue Feature

An under-the-radar layer-1 crypto project is exploding to new all-time highs this week amid the rollout of a new revenue feature. Canto (CANTO), a permissionless general-purpose blockchain running the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), is changing hands at $0.403 at time of writing, a more than 120% increase from where it was trading seven days ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy