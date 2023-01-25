ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Lab-Grown Retinas to Restore Vision Are a Step Closer to Human Trials

Scientists from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in the US have coaxed light-sensitive eye cells grown in a lab to reconnect after separation, an important step for transplantation into patients to treat various eye diseases. Working together, these photoreceptor cells combine with other cells to form the retina; a thin layer of tissue at the back of the eye responsible for transforming wavelengths of light into signals the brain interprets as vision. It's been a goal of researchers to grow retinal cells outside the body and use them to replace dead or dysfunctional tissues inside the eye. In 2014, the researchers generated organoids (cell...
MedicalXpress

New study suggests a promising therapeutic target for sepsis

Sepsis, one of the most acute and serious disease complications in the intensive care unit, is caused by various infections and results in life-threatening organ dysfunction. The intestinal barrier plays a vital role in the process of sepsis, and its disruption exacerbates sepsis. A new study in The American Journal...
ophthalmologytimes.com

New therapies suggest potential alternatives to retinal biologics

Several strategies exist to improve safety of injections for patients. Patients with DME see physicians frequently and for a variety of reasons unrelated to their ophthalmological health, and adding frequent intravitreal injections to their packed health care visit is not viable. Reviewed by Christopher Rienmann, MD. A shot a month...
OHIO STATE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease

There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
scitechdaily.com

A Life-Saving Breakthrough: Scientists Uncover Japanese Fruit Juice That May Help Prevent Lung Cancer

Using a mouse model, Japanese researchers unleash the likely mechanism of action of Actinidia arguta (sarunashi) juice on lung cancer development. Lung cancer is a leading cause of death in Japan and across the globe. Among all the cancers, lung cancer has one of the lowest five-year survival rates. Smoking tobacco and using tobacco-based products are known to heavily contribute to the development of lung cancer. It is a clinically established fact that the active ingredients in various fruits minimize the risk of chronic diseases including cancer. “Sarunashi” (Actinidia arguta) is an edible fruit cultivated in Japan’s Okayama Prefecture.
Gizmodo

Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment

An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
MICHIGAN STATE
hcplive.com

Cataract Surgery Linked to Greater Challenges in Eyes with Uveitis

Eyes with concurrent uveitis in a Swedish cohort had worse BCVA prior to and following cataract surgery, although visual improvement was greater compared to control eyes. The presence of uveitis was associated with higher risks of complications during cataract surgery, as well as in the post-operative period, according to new research from Sweden.
Medical News Today

What eye drops can treat macular degeneration?

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a condition that causes damage to a person’s center of vision. Although some people believe that eye drops may help manage the condition, limited research supports this. AMD is not curable, but a person could manage their condition and slow down the progression of...
HealthDay

Could Gut Bacteria Help Spur Parkinson's Disease?

Cases of Parkinson's disease have more than doubled in the past 25 years. Researchers suspect gut bacteria may be involved in the disease, which damages the brain over many years. Study found different levels of gut bacterial species in Parkinson's patients compared to those without Parkinson's. THURSDAY, Jan. 19, 2023...

Comments / 0

Community Policy