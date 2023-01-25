Read full article on original website
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
China claims COVID-19 deaths cut in half during Lunar New Year period
China on Saturday reported its death toll from COVID-19 fell by 50% last week even as the country celebrated the Lunar New Year with loosened restrictions.
Missing radioactive capsule leads to urgent health alert in Australia
A small radioactive capsule with the potential to cause skin burns is missing after it was transported from a mine in Western Australia, authorities said. Hazardous material experts are searching for the capsule, which measures 8 millimeters by 6 millimeters, The Guardian reported. Officials believe the capsule was lost while it was been moved from a mine site north of Newman and a depot in Perth for repairs on Jan. 12, according to the news outlet.
