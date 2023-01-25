A small radioactive capsule with the potential to cause skin burns is missing after it was transported from a mine in Western Australia, authorities said. Hazardous material experts are searching for the capsule, which measures 8 millimeters by 6 millimeters, The Guardian reported. Officials believe the capsule was lost while it was been moved from a mine site north of Newman and a depot in Perth for repairs on Jan. 12, according to the news outlet.

