Red Sox in talks to add former Gold Glove-winning catcher in free agency
After adding Jorge Alfaro last week, the Red Sox are trying to add another veteran catcher before spring training opens next month. Boston is in talks with former Guardians and Pirates backstop Roberto Pérez, multiple sources said Thursday. It’s unclear if the sides are close to a deal. Pérez, who was limited to just 21 games for Pittsburgh last year, is a candidate to get a minor league contract at this late stage of the offseason but is believed to have other suitors as well. MassLive first reported Boston’s interest in Pérez during the Winter Meetings in December.
Deadspin
The Baltimore Orioles are a failure and everyone knows it
Walk into any bar in Baltimore and randomly shout the name “Angelos.” Chances are someone within earshot will have some sort of visceral thoughts on the family that own a majority of the Orioles. Same as Steinbrenner in The Bronx or Buss in Los Angeles. The Angelos family patriarch, Peter, is 93. Team CEO, son John Angelos, is also the president and chief operating officer for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), which airs the O’s games locally. John Angelos’ brother, Louis, sued John and their mother, Georgia Angelos, for control of the Orioles last June.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Augusta Free Press
Orioles finally acquire starting pitcher in offseason: Cole Irvin heading to Baltimore
The “liftoff” Baltimore GM Mike Elias promised would happen this offseason hasn’t exactly materialized. But incrementally, the Orioles have improved their roster since the end of the 2022 season. Thursday, the improvement continued with a trade for a starter who will immediately become part of the starting...
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule
A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Hurler, Ex-Red Sox Exec 'Destroyed The Market' For Relievers
Two old friends of the Boston Red Sox teamed up in National League and reportedly destroyed a key area of the pitching market in the process. Earlier in the offseason, left-handed reliever Matt Strahm agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies -- a team headed by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who held the same title with the Red Sox from 2016 to 2019.
Royals Sign Matt Duffy To Minor League Deal
The Royals signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a minor league contract Friday, per a team announcement. The TWC Sports client will be invited to Major League Spring Training and compete for a roster spot. Duffy, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Angels, where he played three different spots...
FOX Sports
Athletics trade LHP Cole Irvin to Orioles for minor leaguer
BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired left-hander Cole Irvin from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday along with minor league right-hander Kyle Virbitsky for minor league infielder Darell Hernaiz. Oakland had already dealt catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves this offseason after last year's trade-heavy winter sending away...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox 'in talks' with free agent catcher Roberto Perez
The Boston Red Sox appear to be taking a catcher by committee approach entering the 2023 MLB season, and it's a questionable move to say the least. Christian Vazquez was the Red Sox' primary catcher for the last five-plus years before being traded to the Houston Astros last season. Instead of bringing back Vazquez this offseason as a free agent -- he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins -- the Red Sox instead have a catching trio that currently consists of Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Jorge Alfaro.
NBC Sports
A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz
The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
Dodgers Sign Wander Suero To Minor League Deal
The Dodgers have signed reliever Wander Suero to a minor league deal, as relayed by Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. Pitcher Kevin Gowdy and catcher Hamlet Marte have also signed non-roster pacts with L.A. Suero, 31, is the only member of that group with big league experience. The righty was...
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
Camden Chat
Friday Bird Droppings: The Orioles made a significant trade
Good morning, Camden Chatters. Just when you were starting to wonder whether the Orioles would make any more moves before spring training, Mike Elias emerged from the shadows with one of his biggest trades yet, acquiring left-hander Cole Irvin from the Athletics to add another veteran to the O’s rotation. The deal, which netted the Birds minor league righty Kyle Virbitzky along with Irvin, sent infielder Darell Hernaiz, the Orioles’ fifth-round pick in 2019, to the A’s.
Reunion With World Series Champion May Make Sense For Red Sox After Tuesday's Trade
Should the Red Sox consider a reunion?
Camden Chat
Saturday Bird Droppings: Gunnar Henderson is the man of the hour
Everybody loves Gunnar Henderson. How could you not? He has all the tools you could ever want from your top prospect, and the production to match. Plus, he’s already got major league experience. There isn’t a ton of guess work to be done. We’ve seen it!. Its...
See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training
That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic this March will report on Feb. 13. The...
Baltimore Orioles Feud Intensifies With New Legal Filing
The Baltimore Orioles’ family feud has worsened after co-owner Louis Angelos made serious claims in a new legal filing. Angelos alleges that his mother Georgia Angelos and brother John Angelos “systematically drained” a bank account held by his ailing father Peter Angelos “to insulate them” from potential creditors, among other reasons.
