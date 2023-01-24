Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
How to Use Social Media Without Losing Your Mind
Social media can make us feel like we don't measure up to others and it can overwhelm our processing abilities. There are ways, however, to use social media so that it doesn't flood us—or make us miserable. Passive scrolling on social media is linked with reduced well-being but positively...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Curating content for social media
Social media content curation is the practice of sharing and promoting your valuable content. The importance of using curated content for social media is that it will complement your content and bring value to your audience. However, for businesses to benefit from content curation they must learn to do it well. It needs to be content that your audience will like, comment on, and share with their followers. Let's take a look at how you should curate content for social media.
psychologytoday.com
Cognitive Dissonance May Change Perception About Alcohol
Many people believe that they drink alcohol because they like the taste, yet their initial experience with alcohol tells a different story. This inconsistency may be explained by our need to resolve cognitive dissonance, an internal conflict between one's attitude and behaviors. We may trick ourselves into changing our opinion...
psychologytoday.com
What Are Blue Lies and Why Do People Tell Them?
Blue lies are lies that one tells to benefit or protect their group. Group members often view blue lies as morally permissible and even virtuous. It seems that almost everyone lies. In my research, 95% of people report lying in any given week. Some of those untruths are white lies—small dishonest statements usually told to avoid social awkwardness or to benefit another. Some lies are more self-serving or selfish lies aimed at covering one’s misdeeds or gaining some advantage. These are referred to as black lies. But there is a third category of lies that fits neither of those categories: blue lies.
psychologytoday.com
Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?
A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
psychologytoday.com
Women Seek Divorce More Often: The Aftermath Isn't Always Easy
Approximately two-thirds of divorces are initiated by women. Walking away from a marriage brings a mix of positive and challenging feelings. The "left-behind" partner in a divorce or long-term breakup may experience and express a wide range of emotions, so plan accordingly. Women who make the decision to leave their...
psychologytoday.com
The Hidden Danger of the Homicidal Narcissist
Narcisstic personality disorder is rare. Studies have found that approximately one percent of the population meets the criteria. Most people with narcissistic personality disorder are not violent. But NPD seems to increase violence risk. Those with NPD often exploit and manipulate to protect their image and get needs met. People...
psychologytoday.com
How Do Self-Esteem and Related Factors Impact Anger Arousal?
A discrepancy between explicit (conscious) and implicit (unconscious) self-esteem is associated with anger suppression and negative affect. Emotional dysregulation is a key component in the association of low self-esteem and physical aggression, anger, and hostility. Programs to support healthy self-esteem include those that support the cultivation of emotional intelligence and...
psychologytoday.com
Parenting and Perfectionism
Having high expectations is one thing, but expecting perfection only sets us up for failure and disappointment. There are three fundamental types of perfectionism: self-oriented, other-oriented, and socially prescribed. Demanding too much and being too critical can be harmful to the parent-child bond. Ever tried to do everything perfectly?. Maybe...
psychologytoday.com
Research Is In: Work Stress Is Not “Just in Your Head”
Managers impact employees’ mental health more than doctors or therapists—and even the same as a spouse or partner. Work stress can negatively impact employees’ home life (71 percent), well-being (64 percent), and relationships (62 percent). The culture of the workplace needs to shift systemically and become more...
psychologytoday.com
A Single Practice to Transform and Potentially Extend Life
The health benefits of meditation are innumerable including potentially increasing one's lifespan. Eliminating what the Buddhists call monkey mind is a surefire way to become more present to your life. Higher social standing, once measured by leisure, is now measured by busyness. I have a confession: I once was a...
psychologytoday.com
How to Feel Better About Saying 'Yes'
Many people turn down things they want to do because they worry about the expense or suffer from a lack of confidence. Our fear of saying "yes" can cause us to miss out on important experiences that could benefit our health and well-being. Practicing stepping outside of our comfort zones...
psychologytoday.com
The Development of Responsiveness to Outer Expectations
Positive effects of responsiveness to others include compensation for weak inner expectations and a tempering of rigid inner expectations. Negative effects of responsiveness to others include antisocial and self-destructive behavior, enabling addicts, and ignoring one's own needs. A balance between responsiveness to inner and outer expectations is good, but an...
psychologytoday.com
Does Anybody Know Who You Really Are?
From the very beginning of our lives, we need another person to reflect back to us that they see us in all of our complexity. We want to know that we can be loved even with our flaws, imperfections, and negative qualities. Mirroring is mutual. The person who reflects to...
psychologytoday.com
How Well Can You Guess What Your Partner Is Feeling?
Being able to read your partner's emotions is vital to having a satisfying relationship, and part of this is learning from your mistakes. People have a tendency in hindsight to over-estimate how well they read emotions, creating problems when they're wrong. Overcoming the hindsight bias will help you develop your...
psychologytoday.com
What Happens in Therapy?
Therapy can seem mysterious and daunting, but it involves a process of change and learning. Through therapy, a person can become more fluid and open to experience. People become more willing to be open about who they are. Psychotherapy can seem mysterious and unknown, daunting to people who think about...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Living a Good Life? How to Think Like a Therapist
Are you pursuing a career or relationship that are not true to who you are?. Our lives are fleeting and precious. It is easy to deny the reality of our own demise, but wisdom comes from confronting our own mortality. What does it mean to think like a therapist? That...
psychologytoday.com
Covert Childhood Abuse
When unusual events of our childhoods have labels and a diagnosis, it can open doors to different directions in our lives. A parent doesn't have to physically molest a child for it to be an abusive situation. Martin's memoir shows how helpful a therapeutic relationship can be in changing the...
psychologytoday.com
Silencing Our Inner Critic After Attachment Trauma
One of the most common after-effects of childhood attachment trauma is the development of a harsh inner critic. At the root of self-hate and self-neglect are conditioned beliefs that they aren’t good enough to be loved or cared for. Feelings of self-hate and self-neglect can generalize to self-sabotaging behavior...
