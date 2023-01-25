Read full article on original website
‘Stranger Things’ is Nielsen’s most-streamed TV show of 2022
Nielsen's year-end rankings are in, and the fourth season of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things" leads the pack as the most-streamed show of 2022.
nexttv.com
How Bad Was It? NBC Lost 7% of Its Primetime Viewers in 2021-22, and Still Led Linear (Chart of the Day)
As media conglomerates led by Warner Bros. Discovery conduct terrorized, ashen-faced retreats from the free-flowing red ink of the Streaming Wars, they should keep this in mind: Linear will provide them no safe quarterly shelter. The latest distillation of 2021-22 primetime average audiences by major broadcast and cable networks, assembled...
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
Whoopi Goldberg Confronts ‘The View’ Heckler Who Called Her an ‘Old Broad’ on Live TV: ‘I Am One and Happy About It’
Whoopi Goldberg is an “old broad” and she’s not mad about it. “The View” moderator started the Jan. 18 episode of the ABC talk show by confronting a heckler who allegedly called her an “old broad” live on the air (via Entertainment Weekly). Goldberg was taking her seat around “The View” table at the start of the episode when an audience member shouted at her. “Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?” Goldberg asked the audience member as “The View” cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. “She said,...
nexttv.com
Syndication Ratings: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Rings in New Year in Talk Lead
Live with Kelly and Ryan remained syndication’s top talker in the rerun-filled holiday week ended January 1, racking up its 32nd straight first-place finish. That includes eight ties with CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil, the most recent of which was in the week ending September 11. Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan led even though the show eased 11% from the prior week’s new season high to a 1.6 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen.
BET and CBS News Set Premiere Date for Original News Series ‘America in Black’
BET and CBS News have announced a new original primetime series, “America in Black,” which will focus its programming on the people, issues and stories that matter to Black America. “America in Black” will premiere on Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, followed by new episodes released on a monthly basis. The upcoming news series will air one-hour episodes featuring award-winning CBS and BET journalists — including Gayle King, James Brown, Ed Gordon, Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, Vladimir Duthiers, Marc Lamont Hill, Wesley Lowery, Errol Barnett, Danya Bacchus, Skyler Henry and more. “America in Black” will elevate the issues, stories and people impacting...
George Maharis: A Pop-Culture Sensation via TV's "Route 66"
George Maharis was cast as one of the charismatic stars of the TV classic, Route 66, and became a pop-culture sensation. With the premiere of the show in 1960, the handsome actor, who today is a remarkable 93 years old, soon had a significant cult following as Buzz Murdock. The role imbued a James Dean-like appeal, while Maharis had created his own real-life mystique off-screen.
Vox
The streaming boom is over
Here’s a standard streaming TV joke/complaint: There are so many different services that someone should just put them all together, and then you’d just pay one monthly fee for everything. You know, just like cable TV!. Ho ho ho. The thing is, none of the people running streaming...
GMA fans concerned as injured host Lara Spencer returns in shocking footwear & has trouble navigating set in new video
GMA fans have been left feeling even more concerned about Lara Spencer after spotting the injured host’s unusual footwear on Thursday. On top of the TV personality’s shocking attire, Lara has only added to fan worries by revealing how she’s getting around set in a new behind-the-scenes video.
Android Headlines
YouTube TV adds more channels we didn't ask for
YouTube TV has announced that it has added three more channels from E.W. Scripps, which includes Ion, Bounce TV and Scripps News. These channels are only on one other competitor right now, that being fuboTV, which starts at $75 per month. So this is the cheapest way to get these channels, if you really wanted them.
‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Renewed For Season 7 By Netflix
Netflix has ordered a seventh season of one of its longest-running docuseries, Somebody Feed Phil, created and hosted by Emmy winner Phil Rosenthal. The series, whose sixth season was released in October 2022, will once again follow the Everybody Loves Raymond creator on his culinary adventures as he takes in the local cuisine and cultures of cities around the world. Related Story We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023 Related Story 'Glass Onion' Claims Title Of Most-Viewed Film In A Week On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts; 'Yellowstone' Has Its First Billion-Minute Week Related Story Joe Cornish Talks Netflix Ghost Hunter Series 'Lockwood &...
BET And CBS News To Debut ‘America In Black’ Newsmagazine Series
BET and CBS News will debut a primetime newsmagazine series next month, America In Black, that will feature segments with Gayle King and other news figures, as well as the return of Ed Gordon. The monthly series will premiere on Feb. 19 at 10 PM ET on BET and VH1, and will be available on platforms including the CBS News Streaming Network. The focus will be investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and celebrity profiles. Also contributing to the series will be Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, Vladimir Duthiers, Marc Lamont Hill, Wesley Lowery, Errol Barnett, Danya Bacchus and Skyler Henry. Gordon is returning after...
Tickets on sale Friday for Chris Rock Netflix livestreamed event in Baltimore
Neither Rock, nor Netflix previously said where it would be held. Tickets go on sale for the March 4 special Friday morning at 10 a.m.
First TV broadcasting in USA
TV broadcasting in the United States began in the early 1920s, but it wasn't until the late 1940s that it became a mainstream form of entertainment. The first regular TV broadcasts were experimental, and were primarily used for educational and government purposes.
