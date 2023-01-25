Read full article on original website
Related
post-trash.com
Big Blood - "Weird Road EP" | Album Review
Born and raised in the South, flight-averse and having grown up in the age of Mapquest, New England is still something of a mystery to me. It’s a place people talk about enthusiastically, a place they’ve visited with their families. A few of them were born there — raised there, even, but to me, it might as well be Australia.
Victory City by Salman Rushdie review – a knotty chronicle of intra-dynastic rivalry
The shock of Salman Rushdie’s horrific onstage maiming last August made it hard not to feel that we had somehow let our guard drop. After all, hadn’t the world’s most famous living writer long been a figure of fun? We scoffed at his thin-skinned tweets bizarrely comparing a female New York Times critic to Shakespeare’s Iago after she panned one of his novels; we giggled when a model leaked his out-of-the-blue message (“you look so gorgeous and hottt!”) and called him a “horny jerk”. By the time Rushdie made a cameo on Curb Your Enthusiasm to explain the pleasures of “fatwa sex”, did any viewer truly keep in mind the continuing threat to his life?
Sundance movie review: 'Rye Lane' is a hilarious, romantic day trip
"Rye Lane" portrays a day in the life of two single Londoners who connect over helping each other through their respective breakups.
Skin-friendly deodorants: 10 of the best
Many years ago I used to use a deodorant that would, after a few weeks, leave painful lumps beneath the skin. But because these were ignored by my doctor and would dissipate as quickly as they appeared, I ignored them. Until I casually mentioned it to a friend and she was horrified. Thankfully, that deodorant is now not available, but it did make me think how we overlook the skin under our arms. Hairless or not, this skin is still skin and we should treat it with the same care and attention we would give to the skin on our face or our body. Which means paying attention to ingredients and the way in which a product is made as opposed to focusing solely on the end result. When choosing your deodorant, consider how skin-friendly it is – the formulation ideally should be aluminium-free. Yes, many of these are a little more pricy than the bog-standard deodorants you would pick up in your local supermarket or chemist, but I must say, beyond the thoughtful approach to the creation of these products, I love the idea of taking something so banal and elevating it. This also makes the experience much more pleasurable. Which, when surrounded by a consistent cycle of bleak news, is a small joy but a very welcome one.
The big picture: the messy and magical reality of motherhood
Hungarian photographer Andi Gáldi Vinkó’s playful portrait of her child, part of series on becoming a parent, combines humour and intimacy
Comments / 0