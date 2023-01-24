ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, MI

Related
Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan

Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Have You Seen Fixer-Upper Show on HBO Max Based in Grand Rapids?

For years those DIY TV shows have done very well but did you know there is a new show that is on HBO Max that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan?. People who own homes always have something to work on or improve and it's always nice getting ideas since TV has provided plenty of options along with YouTube videos. Heck on learned how to level a floor on YouTube and put in a new floor so I get it.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Here’s The Reason Kalamazoo, MI Is Referred To As The “Mall City”

I promise you that I was born and raised in West Michigan, so why at 34 years old am I only just now learning about one of Kalamazoo's famous monikers?. Have you ever heard Kalamazoo referred to as the "Mall City"? I must be the only person in West Michigan who has never heard that nickname before. Not only am I hearing this name for the first time, but I'm also learning the reasoning behind it!
KALAMAZOO, MI
SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park

A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Dirtbags Put the Opening of DirtBag Brewing In Jeopardy

West Michigan is the home of Beer City, USA, so our love of craft brews runs deep. But unfortunately for one West Michigan brewery, some absolute jerks could have put the opening of an upcoming destination brewery into jeopardy. For the past seven years, on evenings, weekends, and days off, Ryan Long has been building his dream - DirtBag Brewing which is located along the Kal Haven trail in Gobles.
GOBLES, MI
New Founders KBS Barrel Aged Flavor Will Get You Chocolate Cherry Wasted

Michigan is home to so many great breweries. Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids is known for its popular Kentucky Breakfast Stout (KBS). Founders describes KBS as a big imperial stout brewed with a massive amount of coffee and chocolate and then bourbon barrel-aged to perfection, incredibly silky and full-bodied with notes of vanilla, cocoa, roasted coffee, and charred oak.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Why is Grand Rapids Green Well Restaurant Closing?

For the past 15-years, The Green Well has been one of Grand Rapids must-dine, go-to restaurants in the popular East Hills neighborhood. But, they have decided to close!. Yes, but, just for awhile to make a grand splash for 2023 with an extensive interior renovation. They will close January 29 through early February to complete this transformation with Andy Mey Centurion Construction. The parent company Essence Restaurant Group wants to enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy Cherry Street pub to make it even more modern, and boy, will it ever be modern!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
This “Skrunkly” Dearest Kitty, Kringle, Needs a Loving Home

Meet Kringle, the cutest, skrunkly lil' kitty you'll ever meet!. Kringle is ready to steal your heart with his crinkly ears and many talents. He has learned the trick "spin" and we are also working on "fist bump". Kringle is VERY food motivated so teaching him tricks is pretty easy! Entertaining and snuggling staff may be his go-to activity, but working hard in the biscuit factory is a close second. Give him a fluffy bed and he'll get to work making biscuits right away!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
21 Year Old Zeeland Guy Goes Viral With Creative Date Challenges

Looking for something to do for Valentine's Day? Millions of people are taking tips from this Southwest Michigan TikToker. Gabriel Reyes from Zeeland, a.k.a. @gabedala has taken the "what do you want to do tonight" out of his vocabulary and is getting millions of views on TikTok because of it. Gabe currently has 279.3 thousand followers and 8.3 million total video likes on the popular social media app TikTok. Here is how Reyes describes his content,
ZEELAND, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

