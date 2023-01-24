Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been MadeBryan DijkhuizenKalamazoo, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan
Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
Have You Seen Fixer-Upper Show on HBO Max Based in Grand Rapids?
For years those DIY TV shows have done very well but did you know there is a new show that is on HBO Max that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan?. People who own homes always have something to work on or improve and it's always nice getting ideas since TV has provided plenty of options along with YouTube videos. Heck on learned how to level a floor on YouTube and put in a new floor so I get it.
Aspiring Brewer? Closed West Michigan Brewery is Now Up For Sale
A lot of people dream about having their own basement bar where they can invite friends and family over for a good time and enjoy some adult beverages. Now that dream of being an aspiring brewer could be a reality for someone if they bought this former West Michigan brewery that is for sale.
Here’s The Reason Kalamazoo, MI Is Referred To As The “Mall City”
I promise you that I was born and raised in West Michigan, so why at 34 years old am I only just now learning about one of Kalamazoo's famous monikers?. Have you ever heard Kalamazoo referred to as the "Mall City"? I must be the only person in West Michigan who has never heard that nickname before. Not only am I hearing this name for the first time, but I'm also learning the reasoning behind it!
Up for a Project? Lakefront Michigan Mansion for Sale Could Be STUNNING with Some TLC
Warning: Some of the paint jobs on the walls and ceilings are REALLY something... That said, this Battle Creek mansion for sale could be absolutely beautiful if someone is willing to fix it up! Plus, it's lakefront!. The 8,480-square-foot, nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom home sits on more than 2 acres and has...
SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park
A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
Dirtbags Put the Opening of DirtBag Brewing In Jeopardy
West Michigan is the home of Beer City, USA, so our love of craft brews runs deep. But unfortunately for one West Michigan brewery, some absolute jerks could have put the opening of an upcoming destination brewery into jeopardy. For the past seven years, on evenings, weekends, and days off, Ryan Long has been building his dream - DirtBag Brewing which is located along the Kal Haven trail in Gobles.
Mount Baldy Radar Added to National Register of Historic Places
If you have spent any time along the shores of Lake Michigan near Saugatuck, you have probably looked up and noticed the big, white ball in the sky. That structure was once home to the Mount Baldhead radar that helped keep our country safe. The radar was constructed in 1957....
New Founders KBS Barrel Aged Flavor Will Get You Chocolate Cherry Wasted
Michigan is home to so many great breweries. Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids is known for its popular Kentucky Breakfast Stout (KBS). Founders describes KBS as a big imperial stout brewed with a massive amount of coffee and chocolate and then bourbon barrel-aged to perfection, incredibly silky and full-bodied with notes of vanilla, cocoa, roasted coffee, and charred oak.
Take Your Valentine To The Kalamazoo State Theatre For A Once in A Lifetime ‘Date At The State’
It's that time of year that romance is in the air, and you're likely scouring West Michigan for the perfect opportunity to show that special someone that you care about them. But if you think grabbing flowers, chocolates or a teddy bear is going to do the trick, you must be new around here.
Why is Grand Rapids Green Well Restaurant Closing?
For the past 15-years, The Green Well has been one of Grand Rapids must-dine, go-to restaurants in the popular East Hills neighborhood. But, they have decided to close!. Yes, but, just for awhile to make a grand splash for 2023 with an extensive interior renovation. They will close January 29 through early February to complete this transformation with Andy Mey Centurion Construction. The parent company Essence Restaurant Group wants to enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy Cherry Street pub to make it even more modern, and boy, will it ever be modern!
Buddy’s Pizza Opening Second Location in the Grand Rapids Area
It was 75 years ago that we were introduced to a new style of pizza -- Detroit Style Pizza. And it all began in the motor city at Buddy's Rendezvous Pizzeria on Six Mile and Conant Street on Detroit's eastside. Soon Buddy's Pizza will be opening up a second Grand Rapids area location -- in Walker!
NB Right Lane of US-131 To Remain Closed at 10 Mile For 2 Days
If you travel north on US-131 to and from work or for any reason in the 10 Mile Road area, the right lane will remain closed for at least two days. There were a lot of flashing lights on the northbound side of US-131 this morning after a tanker hauling fuel overturned.
Battle Creek Arby’s Staff Goes Viral After Epically Walking Off The Job
This article does include some colorful / sensitive language. Reader discretion is advised, especially if you're not a fan of adult language. There are a ton of ways that you can quit a job. You can send a text or email to your boss, telling them you're finished. You can...
This “Skrunkly” Dearest Kitty, Kringle, Needs a Loving Home
Meet Kringle, the cutest, skrunkly lil' kitty you'll ever meet!. Kringle is ready to steal your heart with his crinkly ears and many talents. He has learned the trick "spin" and we are also working on "fist bump". Kringle is VERY food motivated so teaching him tricks is pretty easy! Entertaining and snuggling staff may be his go-to activity, but working hard in the biscuit factory is a close second. Give him a fluffy bed and he'll get to work making biscuits right away!
Michigan Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 12 Items
How to Get Clients for a Cleaning Business: Top 25 House Cleaning Advertising Ideas to Get More Cleaning Contracts. You are probably checking around the house for what you can and cannot donate. If you are planning to drop things off at a Goodwill in Michigan any time soon, you...
Jeopardy Star Ken Jennings Tweets His Love For Gerald R. Ford International Airport
When you're heading out on a trip, you have only a handful of ways that you can travel. Hit the road, take a bus, or maybe you could catch a plane. While Grand Rapids own Gerald R. Ford International Airport doesn't have a flight to every destination on the planet, it has lots of options to get you in and out of West Michigan to your final destination.
Can you Help Identify This Person? Suspect Robbed Grand Rapids Area Smoke Shop at Gunpoint
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred December 22nd, 2022, just before 9p.m. at Rise Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave. NW, just north of 4 Mile. According to police, the individual pictured held a pistol in his right hand and...
21 Year Old Zeeland Guy Goes Viral With Creative Date Challenges
Looking for something to do for Valentine's Day? Millions of people are taking tips from this Southwest Michigan TikToker. Gabriel Reyes from Zeeland, a.k.a. @gabedala has taken the "what do you want to do tonight" out of his vocabulary and is getting millions of views on TikTok because of it. Gabe currently has 279.3 thousand followers and 8.3 million total video likes on the popular social media app TikTok. Here is how Reyes describes his content,
