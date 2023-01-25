ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana audit finds LSU overpaid football coach Brian Kelly by $1M

By By Victor Skinner | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214gUe_0kQyZ0kv00

(The Center Square) — Louisiana State University accidentally overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million in fiscal year 2022, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

LLA Mike Waguespack published a report on Monday that examined finances for LSU’s athletic department to ensure compliance with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws.

"We examined the contracts for the two highest paid support/administrative personnel and a random sample of one support staff/administrative personnel and all head coaches from football and men’s and women’s basketball," auditors wrote .

What they found was $6.6 million in severance payments that were incorrectly included as coaching salaries, benefits and bonuses paid by the university and related entities. That issue was corrected.

"We also found the current head football coach was overpaid $1,001,368 in supplemental payments in fiscal year 2022," the report read.

The overpayments stem from agreements between the coach and LSU that initially made supplemental payments to the coach directly between his hire in November 2021 and April 2022, when the coach’s contract was reworked to send the supplemental payments to his LLC.

"In May 2022, LSU began making supplemental payments to the coach’s LLC. However, LSU also erroneously continued to make supplemental payments to the coach directly, thereby resulting in monthly double payments until LSU management detected it in November 2022," auditors wrote. "LSU management and the head football coach have enacted an adjusted payment schedule so the amount of overpayment will be recouped by the conclusion of fiscal year 2023."

Auditors also found a variance of $139.8 million related to university debt in LSU’s NCAA Financial Report, which "was due to the University not including the Tiger Athletic Foundation debt in the report." That issue has since been corrected.

Kelly was hired in 2021 with a $95 million, 10-year contract, which was the largest public-school college football contract in history at the time. Kelly was paid $9 million for the first year, $9.2 million for the two following years, and at least $9.4 million for the remainder.

Kelly is expected to make $10 million in his final year. For bonuses, Kelly qualifies for an extra $500,000 when LSU qualifies for bowl games or wins a national championship, according to media reports.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary

Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
BATON ROUGE, LA
5newsonline.com

Gymbacks upset #8 LSU in front of sold out crowd

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in program history Barnhill Arena was sold out for an Arkansas gymnastics meet. The Gymbacks certainly gave the crowd a show by upsetting #8 LSU, 197.475-197.250. The Razorbacks final score was a program record at Barnhill Arena. Bentonville graduate Lauren Williams continued...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Lake Charles American Press

LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today

There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

From no dues due in 2023-24 to what was approved/failed: A look at Friday's LHSAA meeting

LHSAA president David Federico made a surprise announcement before schools cast their first vote during Friday’s LHSAA general assembly at the Crowne Plaza. After a review of the LHSAA’s financial report, Federico told those in attendance that member schools will not be required to pay yearly dues in 2023-24. He noted that the LHSAA’s reserve of $1.5 couped with benefits from the COVID-based Payroll Protection Plan made the dues break possible.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Advocacy group slams emphasis on alcohol, not rape culture, in LSU student’s death

An organization that aids survivors of sexual trauma said there’s too much focus on the bar that served alcohol to a 19-year-old LSU student the night she was allegedly raped and later fatally struck by a vehicle. Instead, the group wants to see more scrutiny into the culture that condones sexual assault when alcohol use […] The post Advocacy group slams emphasis on alcohol, not rape culture, in LSU student’s death appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Center Square

Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average

(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the vast majority of public transit use is concentrated in the state's three largest metropolitan areas: New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD chief calls for peace as nation braces for release of police video in high-profile Tennessee murder case

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul released a statement Friday in anticipation of the video's release in the Tyre Nichols case. Read the full statement here:. "As you may know, five officers of the Memphis Police Department were terminated and subsequently charged with murder for their actions, and inactions, involving the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols. It is anticipated that the video of the encounter with Mr. Nichols will be released soon. Due to the nature of the video’s contents, there is significant concern that it may spark responses outside of the Memphis area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy