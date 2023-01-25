Good Morning, News: Pope Francis' Whisper-Soft "Being Gay Isn't a Crime" Mic Drop, Shady Providence Health Profits, and Arkansas Anti-Drag Bill Would Include Shakespeare and Mulan

Read full article on original website
Maura St Martin
2d ago
It is not a sin. Catholics believe in free will and the only sin is if you act on those desires. Another recipe for failure within the church. Why do you think there are so many gay priests? They are ordained with the church knowing they are not heterosexual
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Memphis Police Release Brutal Video of Cops Murdering Tyre Nichols, While Portland Officials Urge Calm (Good Luck With That)
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Our first story...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: City Announces Sweeps for Central Eastside, Nation Awaits Memphis Police Brutality Footage, Cake Still Not a Form of Speech
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! I saw Infinity...
A Portland woman said a gas station employee told her 'I don't serve Black people.' 3 years later, a jury awarded her $1 million in damages.
"I went to a gas station to get gas and service, and I wasn't served," Rose Wakefield told KGW. "I was actually humiliated and disrespected."
earnthenecklace.com
Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?
The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
Downtown Portland eyesore about to get makeover
One of downtown Portland’s worst eyesores, O’Bryant Square at Southwest Park Avenue and Harvey Milk Street, is about to get a makeover.
$1 million awarded to Oregon woman told "I don't serve Black people"
A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, "I don't serve Black people."The Multnomah County jury's award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive damages of $550,000.Wakefield's lawyer, Gregory Kafoury, said she stopped for gas at Jacksons Food Store in Beaverton on March 12, 2020, and saw the attendant, Nigel Powers, ignore her and instead pump gas for other drivers.When she tried to ask for assistance he said, "I'll get to you when I feel like it," according to Kafoury.Attendants...
KXL
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
philomathnews.com
2 infants with high lead levels prompt warnings against skin cream
Two infants in the Portland area with high lead levels in their blood prompted a warning Thursday by health officials about a skin cream used for eczema, a common condition in children. Both children – in Multnomah and Washington counties – were younger than 1 and were exposed to Diep...
The richest person in Portland is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Vancouver Police Department prohibits ‘thin blue line’ flag at agency
“We’re not interested in discussing the LAPD issue,” Portland Police Bureau said.
thatoregonlife.com
An Old-Time General Store Has One Of Oregon’s Best Bakeries
Over the past 30 years, Apple Valley Country Store has served the Hood River community. They offer a wide variety of goods that prove how diverse and creative this region of Oregon is. Small batch jams, syrups, pie fillings, pepper jellies, and more are available – all made from locally sourced ingredients. This was once the sight of a lumber mill around the turn of the 1900s, and is now the sight of a few homes and the Apple Valley Country Store.
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
iheart.com
Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland
Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
opb.org
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
The Portland Mercury
City Unveils Plan to “Reset” Central Eastside By Picking Up Trash, Increasing Police Presence, and Removing Homeless Portlanders
Following outcry from businesses in Portland’s Central Eastside Industrial District, city leaders have partnered with neighborhood representatives to develop a 90-day plan to improve perceptions of public safety in the district. The plan, unveiled during a press conference Thursday, aims to increase police presence in the district, improve lighting, remove graffiti, clean up trash, and remove homeless people from the neighborhood’s streets—despite evidence that those same people will just be displaced to another part of the city instead of connected to long term housing services.
'I feel on display': Some homeless people in Clark County say they feel overwhelmed by Point in Time count
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The muffled hum of hair clippers was the backdrop to a crowded church hall as homeless people lined up to get haircuts for the first time in months at a recent event. “It's been so long since I let anybody cut my hair," Vincent said with...
KATU.com
Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
‘Amazed I wasn’t dead’: Survivor testifies in trial of suspected Clark County serial killer
Clark County prosecutors’ case against suspected serial killer Warren Forrest hinges on DNA evidence found on the grip of a dart gun Forrest allegedly used in the 1974 slaying of 17-year-old Martha Morrison of Portland. That dart gun might never have come to law enforcement’s attention if Forrest, 73,...
Defense accuses prosecution of intentionally triggering mistrial for Portland man charged in 2 homicides, 1 attempted murder
Defense lawyers this week accused Multnomah County prosecutors of deliberately botching a murder trial for a Portland man charged with fatally shooting two men and trying to kill a third in 2020. After a week of pre-trial wrangling and juror selection, the jury listened to just 20 minutes of the...
Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration ahead of potential city worker strike
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration Thursday in response to more than 600 city employees planning to go on strike in February.
