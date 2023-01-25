ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Morning, News: Pope Francis' Whisper-Soft "Being Gay Isn't a Crime" Mic Drop, Shady Providence Health Profits, and Arkansas Anti-Drag Bill Would Include Shakespeare and Mulan

 3 days ago
Maura St Martin
2d ago

It is not a sin. Catholics believe in free will and the only sin is if you act on those desires. Another recipe for failure within the church. Why do you think there are so many gay priests? They are ordained with the church knowing they are not heterosexual

The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Memphis Police Release Brutal Video of Cops Murdering Tyre Nichols, While Portland Officials Urge Calm (Good Luck With That)

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Our first story...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: City Announces Sweeps for Central Eastside, Nation Awaits Memphis Police Brutality Footage, Cake Still Not a Form of Speech

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! I saw Infinity...
PORTLAND, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?

The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS News

$1 million awarded to Oregon woman told "I don't serve Black people"

A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, "I don't serve Black people."The Multnomah County jury's award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive damages of $550,000.Wakefield's lawyer, Gregory Kafoury, said she stopped for gas at Jacksons Food Store in Beaverton on March 12, 2020, and saw the attendant, Nigel Powers, ignore her and instead pump gas for other drivers.When she tried to ask for assistance he said, "I'll get to you when I feel like it," according to Kafoury.Attendants...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

An Old-Time General Store Has One Of Oregon’s Best Bakeries

Over the past 30 years, Apple Valley Country Store has served the Hood River community. They offer a wide variety of goods that prove how diverse and creative this region of Oregon is. Small batch jams, syrups, pie fillings, pepper jellies, and more are available – all made from locally sourced ingredients. This was once the sight of a lumber mill around the turn of the 1900s, and is now the sight of a few homes and the Apple Valley Country Store.
HOOD RIVER, OR
iheart.com

Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland

Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

City Unveils Plan to “Reset” Central Eastside By Picking Up Trash, Increasing Police Presence, and Removing Homeless Portlanders

Following outcry from businesses in Portland’s Central Eastside Industrial District, city leaders have partnered with neighborhood representatives to develop a 90-day plan to improve perceptions of public safety in the district. The plan, unveiled during a press conference Thursday, aims to increase police presence in the district, improve lighting, remove graffiti, clean up trash, and remove homeless people from the neighborhood’s streets—despite evidence that those same people will just be displaced to another part of the city instead of connected to long term housing services.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
PORTLAND, OR

