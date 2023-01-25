ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

CBS 58

Multi-vehicle crash in Rock County leaves 1 dead and 21 injured

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A crash in Rock County has left one dead and multiple injured. Police say the crash involved 21 injuries. All lanes of I-39/90 are now open in both directions. Police say initial investigation indicates approximately 85 vehicles were involved. The crash happened at 12:31...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash in Rock County: Car slams into semi, man dead

JANESVILLE, Wis. - One person died in a crash on I-39 southbound at MM 175 in Rock County Friday night, Jan. 27. Officials said a car was traveling southbound on I-39 around 7 p.m. The car was near mile marker 175.4 when it struck the rear of a semi-trailer. The...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

SB US Highway 14 reopened south of Beltline following crash

MADISON, Wis. -- The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 14 have reopened south of the Madison Beltline Friday night following an earlier crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. As of 8:50 p.m., the scene was cleared. A WisDOT traffic camera...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dozens of vehicles involved in I-39/90 crash

Viewing the video of Tyre Nichols can be a challenge especially when it comes to younger adults and children. A stretch of I-39/90 was completely shut down for almost nine hours between Janesville and Beloit after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles. MPD chief...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slinger crash, 1 person extricated

SLINGER, Wis. - One person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a Slinger crash Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The two-vehicle crash happened near State Highway 164 and Sherman Road around 1:50 p.m. According to the Slinger Fire Department, one of the injured occupants needed to be extricated. That...
SLINGER, WI
wlip.com

Two Dead In Thursday Morning Three Vehicle Interstate Crash

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–The crash that snarled traffic in Racine County yesterday morning reportedly left two people dead. Two Milwaukee women in their 30’s lost their lives in a three vehicle crash-one of which was reportedly a semi. It happened around 3:30 AM on the interstate near Highway 20.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Telephone pole crash left nearly 2,000 Madison residents without power

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning after a car crashed into a telephone pole on Madison’s west side. At around 9:40 p.m. Friday night, a car struck a telephone pole near Monroe Street and Gilmore Street, according to Dane County Dispatch.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Pileups leave I-39/90 in Rock County closed for much of Friday; highway reopened

BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.
BELOIT, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Goes Wrong Way on I-39 Leading to a Deadly Head-On Three Vehicle Crash

Illinois State Police say they responded Monday morning to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in the southbound lane of I-39. The preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year old John Danuk of Davis Junction was traveling northbound on Interstate 39. For unknown reasons, Danuk exited the roadway to the left, entered the southbound lanes of traffic, and struck a volkwagon being operated by 52-year-old David Henke of Janesville, Wisconsin head-on.
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
Channel 3000

Semi truck overturns near roundabout outside of McFarland

MCFARLAND, Wis. -- No one was injured Thursday when a semi truck slid off of Highway N outside of McFarland, but debris from the overturned truck prompted lane closures in the area. Dane County dispatchers said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on the highway, just over I-39/90. While there...
MCFARLAND, WI
CBS 58

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in town of Jefferson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Jefferson on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a driver was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County fatal crash; driver lost control, crossed lanes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C in the town of Jefferson. Preliminary investigation at the scene found the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Highway 12/18 reopened west of Cambridge after crash

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. -- U.S. Highway 12/18 has reopened at Clear View Road west of Cambridge Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said the crash was reported around 5:25 p.m. Callers reported two vehicles were involved, the dispatcher said; it's unclear...
CAMBRIDGE, WI

