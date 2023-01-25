Airbus plans to add more than 13,000 employees this year to support its increase in commercial aircraft production, support an ambitious decarbonization roadmap, and meet “challenges” in defense, space, and helicopters, the European OEM said Thursday. The recruitment drive will span the entire globe and center on filling technical and manufacturing jobs. Airbus said it will emphasize skills supporting its long-term vision in areas such as new “energies,” cyber, and digital.

