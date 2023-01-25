Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Airbus To Hire 13,000 Employees This Year
Airbus plans to add more than 13,000 employees this year to support its increase in commercial aircraft production, support an ambitious decarbonization roadmap, and meet “challenges” in defense, space, and helicopters, the European OEM said Thursday. The recruitment drive will span the entire globe and center on filling technical and manufacturing jobs. Airbus said it will emphasize skills supporting its long-term vision in areas such as new “energies,” cyber, and digital.
Aviation International News
Somalian Airspace To Become Class A, Restoring ATC Services
A 30-year disruption to air traffic control services for the airspace over Somalia and the surrounding region will end at one minute past midnight on January 26 with the reclassification of the Mogadishu Flight Information Region from Class G (uncontrolled) to Class A. Some of the region’s busiest airways traverse...
Aviation International News
Leonardo AW09 Switches To Safran Power
Leonardo Helicopters announced this morning that it will fly its latest AW09 single-turbine-engine prototype, PS4, with Safran power. The helicopter will fly shortly with the 1,000-shp-class Safran Helicopter Engines Arriel 2K to guarantee “the most efficient level of industrialization, global supply, and supportability for customers,” according to the Italian airframer. Up until now, AW09 (née Kopter SH09) prototypes have flown with the Honeywell HTS900 engine.
Aviation International News
King Stallion Helicopter Demonstrates Lifting Power
Late last year the Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter demonstrated a key capability by lifting a Lockheed Martin F-35C fighter jet, the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command has announced. This was an important test in the type’s external load certification campaign. The lift was conducted on December 13 at...
Aviation International News
AINsight: Preventing Runway Excursions a Complex Task
Runway excursions are a persistent problem in aviation. The NBAA Safety Committee has included runway excursions on its annual list of top safety focus areas since 2015. Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has included runway excursions on its annual safety watchlist for more than a decade. “Runway excursions are...
Aviation International News
Bizav Groups Praise SMS NPRM Comment Reprieve
Business aviation groups including NBAA are praising the FAA’s decision to extend the comment period on its recent notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) that would require charter operators, air tours, and manufacturers to implement safety management systems (SMS). The extended comment period now runs to April 12, a month later than the original March 13 deadline.
Aviation International News
FAA Releases Part 135 Fatigue Recommendations
The FAA recently released a 77-page report from a government/industry group recommending that the agency adopt an alertness management program (AMP) concept for Part 135 operations to protect against pilot fatigue. While not made public until this month, the report containing the recommendations of the Part 135 Pilot Duty and Rest Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC) was submitted to the FAA in July 2021.
Aviation International News
Gulfstream G700s on World Tour Smash 25 Speed Records
Two production G700s amassed 25 speed records during the recently completed world tour to showcase the ultra-long-range jet, Gulfstream Aerospace announced yesterday. The twinjets logged a combined 180 hours of flight time on the tour, covering 53,882 nm and more than 20 countries across six continents. “The G700 world tour...
Aviation International News
Revised North Atlantic Ops Manual Published
To keep operators up to date on the many procedures and requirements of flying in the North Atlantic Track (NAT) system, ICAO has issued revised NAT Document 007 “North Atlantic Operations and Airspace Manual.” The manual notes that because the airspace of the North Atlantic is “the busiest oceanic airspace in the world,” strict adherence to procedures is required to ensure safe aircraft separation.
Aviation International News
FAA Researching Advanced RAIM for GPS Approaches
The FAA’s William J. Hughes Technical Center is conducting research that could lead to improved GPS integrity allowing further development of low-cost vertically guided instrument approaches. The current integrity system for lateral guidance only is receiver autonomous integrity monitoring (RAIM) and it doesn’t depend on ground stations or other...
