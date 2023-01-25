Read full article on original website
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Andrew Rohde had 15 points in St. Thomas' 60-54 win against South Dakota State on Thursday night.Rohde had eight assists and four steals for the Tommies (14-9, 5-5 Summit League). Ahjany Lee scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Brooks Allen finished with nine points, while adding nine rebounds.Zeke Mayo led the way for the Jackrabbits (11-10, 6-3) with 23 points and two steals. Matt Dentlinger added 15 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota State. William Kyle III put up six points, six rebounds and two blocks.
PIERRE, S.D. — Two chefs from South Dakota have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards. Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota restaurant chefs are semi-finalists for the James Beard Award. It recognizes chefs and restaurants all across the country for their outstanding culinary skills and food menus. One of them is right here in Sioux Falls. Sanna Abourezk, who owns Sanna’s Restaurant,...
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is a city known for its rich cultural heritage and friendly community. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
South Dakota State @ St. Thomas (MN) Current Records: South Dakota State 11-9; St. Thomas (MN) 13-9 The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will be returning home after a three-game road trip. St. Thomas (MN) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schoenecker Arena. The Tommies are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest professions is continuing thanks to a 4th generation of owners taking over. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the new owner of Eilers Furs and how she learned to become a furrier. “This right here is sheered...
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
My husband’s niece delivered devastating news to the family just after Thanksgiving. It’s the kind of news that you always think happens to “somebody else.” But not this time. Kellen and Kayla Bucknell are what you might call typical South Dakota parents of three typically energetic...
Fazoli’s second location in Sioux Falls has opened at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway. The restaurant features a drive-thru and a party room. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The owner of The Big Orange Truck is buying Harrisburgers, which closed Dec. 30. Dean Marshall hopes to reopen...
A high number of people have been moving to the City of Sioux Falls each year. More residents in the city means more cars and traffic on the roads. Sometimes we encounter impatient drivers on the road. Whether you're late picking up your kids from school or running to the grocery store, manners on the road still matter! Drivers have a responsibility to be courteous and follow the rules of the road.
WATERTOWN, S.D.–After an extensive executive search process, the Jenkins Living Center Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc. in Watertown. Kasey is a native of Rapid City, SD, and has worked...
We are starting the day with strong winds across much of KELOLAND. We’ve seen gusts over 50mph in many locations. Here are some of the peak wind gusts as of 7am. Roads have been very icy north of Sioux Falls, especially in the Sisseton and Milbank areas. That coating of snow and rain can be seen below on the radar animation the past 12 hours. The strong winds aren’t helping driving conditions.
Glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States — especially for older adults and African Americans. But early treatment can stop the damage and help prevent vision loss. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Dr. John Berdahl at Vance Thompson Vision to find...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll in the 2022-23 flu season is now at 25, according to the latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health. In the last week, one new flu-related death was reported in Codington County. For the week ending Jan. 21, there were 233 new flu cases and 12 new hospitalizations.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Body cam footage of an arrest in Memphis that turned deadly is expected to be released at any time. As many cities prepare for the public’s response, Sioux Falls Police say there are no indications of anything happening here. But the impact Tyre Nichols death is still being felt across the country.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
