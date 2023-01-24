Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
NASDAQ
EDR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: EDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.95, changing hands as high as $22.29 per share. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Airbnb Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ABNB
In trading on Friday, shares of Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.79, changing hands as high as $111.18 per share. Airbnb Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABNB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Surges 12.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $8.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks. SEMrush...
NASDAQ
PG&E's Preferred Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $17.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRE was trading at a 30.10% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 28.02% in the "Electric Utilities" category.
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: URA, SIL
In trading on Friday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UEX, up about 16.5% and shares of Nexgen Energy, up about 4.7% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver...
NASDAQ
Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.19, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the clothing chain had...
NASDAQ
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $87.64, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Why Curaleaf Stock Sparked Investors' Portfolios on Friday
It's always exciting for a company's shareholders when a new market opens, even if that market isn't all that big. This was the case on Friday for marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), whose stock was up by nearly 4% late in the trading session. That was well outpacing the less than 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2023: LCID,HAS,MQ,ALV
Consumer stocks were broadly higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising less than 0.1%, reversing its midday slide, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 2.8%. Consumer spending was down 0.2% during December, according to data Friday from the US...
NASDAQ
MGP Ingredients Enters Oversold Territory (MGPI)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Expedia (EXPE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Expedia (EXPE) closed at $116.18, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the online travel company...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APPS, SSTK, BILL
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total volume of 7,160 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 716,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $65.53, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had...
NASDAQ
Will Old Dominion (ODFL) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL). This company, which is in the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Insider Bets Paying Off At TBBK As New 52-Week High Reached
In trading on Friday, shares of The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK) touched a new 52-week high of $32.75/share. That's a 97.41% rise, or $16.16 per share from the 52-week low of $16.59 set back on 06/17/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased TBBK stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Savara Soared This Week
Shares of Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare respiratory diseases, were up 31.6% for the week as of Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $2.09, then hit a 52-week high on Thursday at $2.82, and reached that point again on Friday. The stock is up more than 141% over the last year and has a 52-week low of $1.02.
NASDAQ
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.42, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial real estate...
NASDAQ
April 2024 Options Now Available For Seagate Technology Holdings (STX)
Investors in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw new options begin trading today, for the April 2024 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 448 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the STX options chain for the new April 2024 contracts and identified the following call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Will TC Energy (TRP) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? TC Energy (TRP), which belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the...
