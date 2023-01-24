Investors in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw new options begin trading today, for the April 2024 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 448 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the STX options chain for the new April 2024 contracts and identified the following call contract of particular interest.

2 DAYS AGO