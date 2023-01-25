Read full article on original website
Related
Purple Row
Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 23, Karl Kauffmann
23. Karl Kauffmann (165 points, 18 ballots) Though Kauffmann was Rule 5 draft eligible after 2022 (he was un-protected and un-selected), the 25-year-old righty starter has only two professional seasons under his belt. The 77th overall pick in 2019 (slot $800k signing bonus) saw his pro debut delayed by an extended run in the College World Series and then the lost Covid year (and a shoulder injury in the alternate site) in 2020.
MLB All-Star Game 2023: Projecting 2023 All-Star lineups, All-Star Game info
The MLB All-Star Game is one of the best traditions in sports, with the best players in Major League Baseball
Florida staff visits 4-star teammates toward end of contact period
Florida outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson was one of the latest to stop by Schley County High (Ellaville, Georgia) to see blue-chip teammates Jalewis Solomon and Zayden Walker, according to Gators Online. Solomon is an athlete in the class of 2024 ranked in the top 100 by On3 and Walker...
Vote now: Who is the top small-school girls basketball star in the nation in 2022-23?
Before the McDonald's All-American rosters were unveiled on Tuesday, SBLive took a look at the best small-school high school girls basketball stars in the nation. Read up on the 20 finalists and cast your vote below. Voting will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time. Who ...
Former pro football players headline End Zone Experience in Chandler
CHANDLER -- The 2023 End Zone Experience, a weeklong football-centric extravaganza featuring multiple events for all interests and age ranges -- and, of course, football ...
Comments / 0