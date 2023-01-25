ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
RadarOnline

‘Receding A—Hairline’: LeBron James Restrained By Ref As Heckler Loudly Attacks His Appearance

NBA star LeBron James had to be restrained by a referee during Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, RadarOnline.com has learned. A video from the game showed the 38-year-old James being held back by security for the Crypto.com arena as a man shouts at him. “Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who was standing on the floor, said. “You better get this s–- together! With that receding-a– hairline!”“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added. View this post on Instagram A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Matt Barnes spit on fiancée’s ex during 49ers game after alleged threats, shove

Former NBA journeyman Matt Barnes spit on his fiancée’s ex-husband at the 49ers-Cowboys playoff on Sunday. Video published by TMZ shows Barnes approaching David Patterson Jr. shortly before kickoff, spitting on him and getting in his face. The men were separated. In court documents, Barnes said that Patterson was the aggressor. TMZ further reported that Barnes filed for a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, claiming that Patterson “hunted me down and aggressively confronted me.” Barnes said that the man yelled curse words at him incited the crowd around them “into a frenzy by yelling out my full name repeatedly.” Barnes, 42,...
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma hits back at Mavericks player over Twitter after game

Kyle Kuzma matched shade with shade on Tuesday night. Kuzma and the Washington Wizards pulled out a thrilling 127-126 victory over the Mavericks in Dallas on Tuesday and made Mavs guard Spencer Dinwiddie salty in the process. Dinwiddie criticized the Wizards after the game for supposedly not playing “winning basketball.”
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Raiders sign former teammate of Tom Brady amid links to QB

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year (March 15).
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Stephen A. Smith Makes His Stance Clear on a Renuion with Skip Bayless

Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless once were the dueling duo on the best sports debate show in the world. Since their days on ESPN’s First Take together, Smith and Bayless have gone their separate ways. The aforementioned First Take has evolved into Smith’s stage, while Bayless took his talents to FOX, anchoring Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe.

