Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Alexis Rd. between Secor and Rambo you’ll find a plaza that’s home to Whiskey & The Wolf. The co-owner says there’s no real reason for the name, but there is a real reason to go there: The food!. “Our concept is restaurant...
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
Family matriarch's legacy lives on in Blissfield restaurant
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — After nearly 30 years in business, the Blissfield community said their goodbyes to the creator of Lena's Pizza & Italian Restaurant and Zanger family matriarch, Maddalena "Lena" Zanger on Jan. 6. Though Lena is no longer physically at the restaurant, her middle son Stefano and his...
Iconic Toledo restaurant at risk of closing after decades as a Westgate staple
Uncle John's Pancake House has been a Westgate staple for over 60 years. Countless Toledoans have grown up on silver-dollar pancakes, but the specials may soon end.
Jing Chuan Toledo’s Chinese Restaurant
In November of 1985 husband and wife, Shanteh and Pei Ying Sun, opened Jing Chuan on Secor Road in Toledo. The restaurant was based on Mandarin and Szechuan cuisine, giving rise to the first word of the restaurant’s name, Jing, after the Capital City of China, Beijing and the Mandarin offerings there, and the second word, Chuan, based on the culinary offerings of the Sichuan region of China.
Current Snow Emergencies For Counties & Municipalities
SWANTON, OH – Due to the ongoing snowfall, in order to facilitate the cleaning of streets and alleys and to expedite the free flow of vehicular traffic, no owner or operator of any vehicle shall park or permit such vehicle to be parked on any street or alley at any time when the accumulation of snow upon the roadway exceeds three inches during any period of 24 hours or less. (Swanton Codified Ordinances 73.05).
Modern home in Bay Village comes with private lake access: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- For buyers looking for new construction of manageable size on Lake Erie, pickings can be slim. The sleek contemporary at 24920 Sunset Dr. defies those preconceived notions. The home was built in 2021 and offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 3,200-sq. ft. Located...
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never Knew
Toledo, Ohio is a city located on the western end of Lake Erie, known for its rich history and cultural heritage. But did you know that Toledo has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
22 Best Things to Do in Sandusky, OH
Sandusky, Ohio, is a stunning city, teeming with many attractions. Here, you'll find Cedar Point, home to Steel Vengeance, America's best roller coaster. But Sandusky has much more to offer than roller coasters and waterparks. It's also home to the world's largest geode, ancient lighthouses, classic theaters, wine tastings, ferry...
Board Of Elections To Consider Merit Of Amphitheater Referendum
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Waterville City Council faced a choice on January 23: Either rescind its November decision to approve a special use permit to allow an open-air amphitheater on Pray Boulevard or refer to the Lucas County Board of Elections a referendum petition filed by a group of citizens to recall that decision.
Cities prepare for winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The biggest winter storm so far this year is on its way. “Each storm is different, that’s one thing I’d like to say. It’s not predictable so we do our very best handle whatever conditions are thrown our way,” said Perrysburg Director of Public Services Rob Ross.
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
Snow emergency issued for Sandusky County
Communities are starting to issue snow emergencies as Ohio prepares for more snow Friday morning.
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant
A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A white Chevrolet Silverado was impaled by a 4 foot long piece of lumber while driving down I-90 West in Avon, according to Avon police. The Silverado, owned by Luxury Heating Company of Elyria, was in the left lane driving westbound near the 151 mile post, according to the police report.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital named one of 50 best hospitals in America
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica Toledo Hospital announced Tuesday that for the sixth year in a row, they have been named one of the 50 best hospitals in America for 2023, according to research by Healthgrades. The achievement puts ProMedica Toledo Hospital in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for...
Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
Indoor Batting Facility Coming to Bowling Green
If you noticed the construction this morning, you saw the beginning of an indoor batting facility. This facility will give Bowling Green athletes the opportunity to work on their skills even when the weather is not cooperating. We would like to thank our wonderful Bowling Green supporters who have helped...
Level 1 snow emergency activated in some Northeast Ohio counties: Here's what each level means for you
SANDUSKY, Ohio — As wintry weather moves through Northeast Ohio, your county may be under a snow emergency due to slick road conditions. The decision to activate a snow emergency is made by the sheriff in each county. There are three snow emergency levels that carry very different restrictions.
