wearegreenbay.com
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
wearegreenbay.com
Downtown bridges in Green Bay will be colorfully lit, city officials explain why
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s downtown bridges will be lit with a variety of colors on Wednesday, and city officials have explained why. A Facebook post by the City of Green Bay Government explains the combination of colors, including red, purple, yellow, blue, and white, are in remembrance of a beloved Green Bay community member.
101 WIXX
Nearly 100 Employees to be Out of Work Following Oshkosh Call Center Closure
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nearly 100 workers in Oshkosh will soon be without a job, after Foot Lockers announced it would be closing its Oshkosh call center. Foot Locker Corporate Services, Inc. is closings its customer care operations in Oshkosh on April 28 “as part of the evolving omni retail environment.”
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Area School District Removes Three Controversial Books from South High Library
Following complaints from citizens, the Sheboygan Area School District has removed three books from the Sheboygan South High School Library. Many people had attended Monday evening’s School Board meeting with the intention of demanding action, but Board President Mary Lynne Donohue told them that it was already done. She...
City of Oshkosh helping with home repairs and purchases
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV-On Wednesday, City of Oshkosh officials highlighted some of the assistance programs they offer to residents looking to buy a new home or improve their current one. Over 100 people attended the presentation at the Oshkosh Convention Center. One of those people was Mauricio Marin. He told Local Five News that he’s originally […]
NBC26
Coal company relocation could take several years
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It has been nearly a year since Brown County received a $15 million state grant to possibly relocate the C. Reiss Coal Company to the former Pulliam Power Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River. Towers of coal have been sitting along...
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down
(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
seehafernews.com
Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future
Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
101 WIXX
Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
94.3 Jack FM
Brown County Wants Parents To Talk To Their Kids About The New F-word
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the new F-word. Fentanyl is growing problem in the county and across Wisconsin. Last September, Brown County declared fentanyl as a community health crisis and launched a public awareness campaign. In the beginning,...
WBAY Green Bay
“Entered into eternal life”: Second teen dies after crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A second teen has died following a crash in Fond du Lac County. Tommy Koenigs, 16, “has been called home and has entered into eternal life,” according to a statement from his school, St. Mary’s Springs Academy. “It is with...
wapl.com
Howard business burglary investigation
HOWARD, Wis–The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a business burglary. A male suspect broke into a business in Howard on January 19th. Officials have not released what was stolen.
Fox11online.com
Steven Avery's attorney points finger at alternate suspect in latest motion
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Steven Avery’s attorney again pointed the finger at an alternate suspect for the murder of Teresa Halbach, and insists Avery did not get a fair trial, in the latest motion filed with the court. Avery is serving a life sentence for the freelance photographer's murder....
radioplusinfo.com
1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
